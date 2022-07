Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall

UFC returns to London on July 23 for the second UK event of the year. The O2 hosts once again as No. 4 ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes takes on British No. 6 ranked Tom Aspinall. Also on the card, No. 7 ranked Jack Hermansson will face off against Chris Curtis in a middleweight matchup.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLAYDES VS ASPINALL will take place Saturday, July 23 at the O2 Arena in London, England. The main card will air live on ESPN+ at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The prelims will kick off on ESPN+ at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

The main event is scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds | Results, Highlights & More