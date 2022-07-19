Curtis Blaydes Wants To Show He's On A Different Level

“I am a prizefighter; I’m in this for the money,” Blaydes said on Tuesday afternoon from London, where he faces off with Aspinall in the main event of the UFC’s second appearance at The O2 Arena this year. “The belt is the ultimate goal and would be nice, but I just want to be able to constantly provide for my family and open up opportunities in the future for my daughter that may not have been available otherwise.

“The belt would be nice, but as long as I’m earning decent income, that’s what matters.”

Don't Miss Any UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall Which Starts At 2pm/11am ETPT

It’s sounds simple enough, but this weekend’s clash with Aspinall is a perfect representation of how the approach is actually more of an overall ethos regarding the fight game for the surging American heavyweight.

Following his win over Chris Daukaus in March, Blaydes used his time on the mic to lobby for an interim title fight with France’s Ciryl Gane, who entered the year with the interim title around his waist before falling to Francis Ngannou in a title unification bout at UFC 270 in January.

Order UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2

The way Blaydes saw it, they were the top two active fighters in the division, and a championship bout made sense, but it wasn’t meant to be. Gane was booked against ascending Australian Tai Tuivasa in the main event of the UFC’s inaugural event in his home country of France this fall, and Blaydes was tasked with crossing the Atlantic to square off with Aspinall in front of a partisan crowd in London.