Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall

I didn’t include “Paddy the Baddy” in the tetra-pack of emerging talents set to compete the first time the UFC blew into London this year because there were a couple fighters closer to making a genuine impact in their respective divisions (and one ultra-prospect you’ll hear more about below) set to compete and I wanted to make sure to give them a shout out.

But then Pimblett went and set the joint on fire with his walkout and blew the roof off by finishing Kazula Vargas in the first round. It wasn’t the cleanest performance, but the fan favorite gave the fans what they wanted, and now he’s back looking for a third straight UFC win and you best believe he’s going to get the crowd into a frenzy once more.

The 27-year-old from Liverpool is 18-3 overall and enters on a four-fight winning streak, with each of those victories coming inside the distance. At his core, Pimblett is best when he’s grappling, showing good control and submission skills, as well as a willingness to dive on opportunities and pull guard if necessary. His striking is quality enough that he can hang on the feet and he’s got some pop too, as witnessed in his debut won over Luigi Vendramini, but the Scouser does his best work on the canvas.

His skills in that realm should be tested this weekend when he takes on Jordan Leavitt, a fellow grappler coming off a narrow decision win over Trey Ogden and who has a 3-1 record inside the Octagon, including a pair of finishes. He has an awkward style, but is strong in the clinch, flexible in grappling situations, and coming in with zero pressure as he looks to topple the emerging British talent.

Pimblett has the charisma and magnetism to be a massive star — there is no denying it — and if he continues stacking victories, a headlining gig at home in Liverpool feels like an automatic stop somewhere down the line.

