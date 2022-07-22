Highlights
A Tom Aspinall knee injury ended the UFC Fight Night main event between the Brit and fellow heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes prematurely just 15 seconds into the bout, but the crowd at The O2 Arena in London still had plenty to cheer about as Liverpool's dynamic duo, Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann, each scored impressive finishes. In the co-main event, middleweight contender Jack Hermansson decisioned Chris Curtis.
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall Results
- Main Event: Curtis Blaydes defeats Tom Aspinall via TKO (injury) at :15 of the first round
- Co-Main Event: Jack Hermansson defeats Chris Curtis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Paddy Pimblett defeats Jordan Leavitt via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:46 of round two
- Nikita Krylov defeats Alexander Gustafsson via KO at 1:07 of the first round
- Molly McCann defeats Hannah Goldy via TKO (strikes) at 3:53 of the first round
- Volkan Oezdemir defeats Paul Craig via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Ludovit Klein defeats Mason Jones via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Marc Diakiese defeats Damir Hadzovic via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
- Nathaniel Wood defeats Charles Rosa via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
- Jonathan Pearce defeats Makwan Amirkhani via TKO (strikes) at 4:10 of the second round
- Muhammad Mokaev defeats Charles Johnson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jai Herbert defeats Kyle Nelson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Victoria Leonardo defeats Mandy Bohm via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Nicolas Dalby defeats Claudio Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall Main Card
Main Event: Curtis Blaydes defeats Tom Aspinall via TKO (injury) at :15 of the first round
A knee injury suffered by Tom Aspinall brought an unfortunate and premature finish to his UFC Fight Night main event with Curtis Blaydes, with the clash of heavyweight contenders ending in the first round.
Curtis Blaydes Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
Curtis Blaydes Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
/
Aspinall came out fast, pressing the action on Blaydes, who responded with a couple hard hands, but then after Aspinall landed a hard right kick to the thigh, the Brit fell to the mat in pain after planting his foot, bringing an immediate halt to the action. The official time of the stoppage was :15 of the first round.
The No.4-ranked Blaydes moves to 17-3, 1 NC. The No.6-ranked Aspinall falls to 12-3. | Official Scorecards
Co-Main Event: Jack Hermansson defeats Chris Curtis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Middleweight contender Jack Hermansson fought a disciplined and effective three rounds in the UFC Fight Night co-main event as he decisioned Chris Curtis via unanimous decision.
Scores were 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 for the No.8-ranked Hermansson, now 23-7. Curtis, who replaced the injured Darren Till on short notice, falls to 29-9.
After winning over the crowd by walking into the Octagon to the strains of “Sweet Caroline,” Curtis took some time getting into his rhythm as Hermansson had a solid first round behind a slick striking game that included plenty of kicks and punches upstairs.
Jack Hermansson Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
Jack Hermansson Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
/
By the second, Curtis, got a little busier, but he still wasn’t able to get inside on the taller Hermansson, who added good movement to his size advantages. Midway through the round, Hermansson stunned Curtis momentarily and “The Joker” went on the attack as the Ohio native covered up, but the “Action-Man” shook off the blows and got off the fence.
In the third, Hermansson continued to stay a step ahead of Curtis, who did get some shots in down the stretch, but not enough to turn the fight around. | Official Scorecards
Paddy Pimblett defeats Jordan Leavitt via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:46 of round two
The Paddy Pimblett train kept on rolling in lightweight action, as the Liverpool native moved to 3-0 in the Octagon with a second-round submission of Jordan Leavitt.
Paddy Pimblett Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
Paddy Pimblett Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
/
Pimblett went on the attack as the bout began, and Leavitt responded with a takedown that the Liverpool product rose from immediately. Leavitt kept his opponent locked up until delivering a slam in the second minute, and Pimblett responded with a guillotine choke attempt. That didn’t end the fight, but the two did rise briefly, with Pimblett trying again. As the fighters got back to their feet, Leavitt remained in control against the fence before putting the fight on the mat with 1:25 to go. The pair scrambled upward, and in the final minute, it was another Pimblett choke attempt followed by some strikes as he took Leavitt’s back.
Leavitt tried to implement his grappling attack again in the second round, but Pimblett defended well before going on the offensive with a choke attempt and a knee. He then took Leavitt’s back and locked in the rear naked choke that ended matters at 2:46 of the second stanza.
Pimblett moves to 19-3 with the win. Leavitt falls to 10-2. | Official Scorecards
Nikita Krylov defeats Alexander Gustafsson via KO at 1:07 of the first round
Nikita Krylov spoiled the return of UFC Hall of Famer Alexander Gustafsson, stopping the two-time light heavyweight title challenger in the first round.
Nikita Krylov Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
Nikita Krylov Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
/
Gustafsson got clipped and dropped in the opening seconds of the bout, and while he still seemed dazed as he rose, a quick clinch appeared to settle him down. When the two broke, Krylov kept the heat on, and after dropping the Sweden native again, his follow-up barrage forced referee Marc Goddard to stop the fight at 1:07 of the first round.
With the win, the No.11-ranked Krylov moves to 28-9. Gustafsson falls to 18-8. | Official Scorecards
Molly McCann defeats Hannah Goldy via TKO (strikes) at 3:53 of the first round
Two trips to London this year have earned Molly McCann two stirring knockout victories, with today’s visit seeing the Liverpool flyweight halt Hannah Goldy in a single round.
Molly McCann Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
Molly McCann Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
/
After a fast-paced start on the feet, Goldy tried to slow McCann down with her grappling attack, but when “Meatball Molly” broke free, she let loose with her strikes, attempting to mimic her March win over Luana Carolina, and while the spinning elbow didn’t end the fight, it did stun Goldy and open her up for a barrage of strikes that brought referee Herb Dean to stop the fight at 3:52 of the opening frame.
With the win, McCann moves to 13-4. Goldy falls to 6-3. | Official Scorecards
Volkan Oezdemir defeats Paul Craig via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
In the main card opener, Volkan Oezdemir defeated Paul Craig via unanimous decision in a meeting of light heavyweight contenders.
Scores were 30-27 across the board for the No.9-ranked Oezdemir, now 18-7. The No.8-ranked Craig falls to 16-5-1.
Volkan Oezdemir Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
Volkan Oezdemir Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
/
Craig tried to drag Oezdemir to the mat in the early going, nearly locking up a leg as he got his foe down. Oezdemir was now forced to defend, and he did so effectively, finding his way upright in the second minute. Craig didn’t let him stay on his feet for long, and he worked from his back to secure a submission, but again, Oezdemir eluded trouble and returned to his feet, where he looked to have some success, but it was unclear if his strikes were hurting Craig or if the Scotland native was playing possum.
In the second, Craig showed off his standup attack as Oezdemir calmly fired back to stay busy, and in the third, Oezdemir rattled Craig in the first minute of round three. But after landing a couple hard shots on his grounded foe, Oezdemir let him up in order to avoid a submission attempt. Craig did pull the fight to the mat in the second minute, but only briefly, and it was Oezedmir who stuck to his guns and kept it standing for the rest of the bout. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall Prelims
Ludovit Klein defeats Mason Jones via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Slovakian lightweight Ludovit Klein impressed in the featured prelim bout, as he shut out Mason Jones over three rounds.
Scores were 30-27 across the board for Klein, now 19-4. Jones falls to 11-2, 1 NC.
Jones was the aggressor throughout the first round, but Klein wasn’t too bothered as he fought back well, highlighted by a beautiful kick to the face late in the frame.
Ludovit Klein Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
Ludovit Klein Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
/
In the opening minute of round two, Klein dropped Jones with a punch upstairs, and while the Welshman recovered quickly, he remained grounded for a spell, and then locked up against the fence when the two stood. Once separated, Jones landed some good strikes, but a missed hip throw allowed Klein to avoid a trip to the mat.
Jones tried to make a statement early in the third as he tried a jumping submission, but he missed and wound up on his back. Klein was fine with this, as he controlled the action from the top position until the pair rose with a minute left. | Official Scorecards
Marc Diakiese defeats Damir Hadzovic via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
In a lightweight bout, Marc Diakiese used a stifling wrestling attack to win a shutout three-round unanimous decision over Damir Hadzovic.
Scores were 30-26, 30-26 and 30-27 for Diakiese, now 16-5. Hadzovic falls to 14-7.
Mark Diakiese Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night Blaydes vs Aspinall
Mark Diakiese Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night Blaydes vs Aspinall
/
It took less than 30 seconds for Diakiese to take Hadzovic down, and he kept him there for the remainder of the round, and the pattern continued in the second stanza, with Hadzovic unable to garner any offense. Even when Hadzovic did get upright, Diakiese stayed locked on before dragging the bout back to the mat. A clash of heads with a minute left bloodied Hadzovic and brought a stoppage to the action by referee Herb Dean, but after the Octagonside physician cleared him, it was back to the fight, which didn’t get better for Hadzovic, who was grounded and kept on the mat for the third round, as well. | Official Scorecards
Nathaniel Wood defeats Charles Rosa via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
London’s Nathaniel Wood made a successful move from bantamweight to featherweight, defeating veteran Charles Rosa via unanimous decision.
Scores were 30-26, 30-26 and 30-27 for Wood, now 18-5. Rosa falls to 14-8.
Nathaniel Wood Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
Nathaniel Wood Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
/
Wood stung Rosa with a right hand early on, and he was looking good on the feet in his new weight class. In the second minute, a calf kick floored Rosa briefly, and when the American got back to his feet, he was having issues dealing with Wood’s speed and work rate, and with the calf kicks still coming, that was another problem for “Boston Strong,” who did get a respite when he scored a takedown in the final minute and nearly locked in a choke with seconds to go.
Keeping it standing in the second, Wood pecked and poked at Rosa with a variety of strikes, clearly securing the round, against the gritty Rosa, who was still looking for a way to turn things around. That opportunity didn’t come in the third, despite his best efforts, and Wood had a successful 145-pound debut for his London fans. | Official Scorecards
Jonathan Pearce defeats Makwan Amirkhani via TKO (strikes) at 4:10 of the second round
Featherweight up and comer Jonathan Pearce extended his current winning streak to four with a second-round stoppage of Makwan Amirkhani.
Jonathan Pearce Gets The Ground And Pound Win Over Amirkhani | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
Jonathan Pearce Gets The Ground And Pound Win Over Amirkhani | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
/
Amirkhani (17-8) went all-in for the takedown in the opening minute, and while he ate a series of elbows and got bloodied, he remained committed, getting his foe to the mat. Pearce (13-4) stayed busy, but Amirkhani was relentless as he looked for a submission. With two minutes left, the two separated and rose, spending a bit of time standing before Amirkhani looked to bring the fight back to the mat, and the two battled there until the horn.
Jonathan Pearce Post-Fight Interview Post-Fight Interview
Jonathan Pearce Post-Fight Interview Post-Fight Interview
/
“Mr. Finland” scored well with his strikes early in the second, prompting a takedown by Pearce, who fired off punches and knees on his foe until the pair rose. They returned to the mat, Pearce in control with his strikes as he attempted to close the show, and at 4:10 of round two, he did, with referee Dan Movahedi halting the bout. | Official Scorecards
Muhammad Mokaev defeats Charles Johnson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev remained unbeaten, as he shut out Octagon newcomer Charles Johnson over three rounds.
All three judges saw it 30-27 for Mokaev, now 8-0, 1 NC. Johnson falls to 11-3.
Muhammad Mokaev Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
Muhammad Mokaev Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
/
Mokaev pressed the action immediately, suplexing Johnson a minute into the fight. Johnson rose immediately, but “The Punisher” remained locked on, controlling the action while throwing in the occasional trip to the mat while on his opponent’s back.
There was more of the same from Mokaev in round two, with him finally grounding Johnson for an extended spell with two minutes to go. Johnson continued to defend well, but Mokaev was piling up the control time, and he continued to do so through the rest of the fight, allowing him to extend his unbeaten run. | Official Scorecards
Jai Herbert defeats Kyle Nelson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Wolverhampton’s Jai Herbert got the British contingent on the board in a lightweight bout, as he outpointed Kyle Nelson via unanimous decision.
Scores were 29-28 across the board for Herbert, now 12-4. Nelson falls to 13-5.
Nelson had a solid opening round, scoring with kicks while also controlling the grappling sequences against the fence.
Jai Herbert Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
Jai Herbert Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
/
Herbert rebounded in the second, getting off to a good start in the first two minutes before Nelson halted his momentum with some more clinch work. After a minute against the fence, Herbert got loose and worked at close range before opening things up from range.
Herbert defended a takedown attempt from Nelson well early in the third, landing himself in top position. The Brit kept him grounded for much of the round, with Nelson getting up and trying to rally in the closing minute. | Official Scorecards
Victoria Leonardo defeats Mandy Bohm via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
In flyweight action, Victoria Leonardo earned her first UFC victory via unanimous decision over Mandy Bohm.
Scores were 30-27 across the board for Leonardo, now 9-5. Bohm falls to 7-2, 1 NC.
The first round was competitive, as the 125-pounders grappled for much of the frame. Bohm acquitted herself well, but a late takedown could have edged it for Leonardo.
Victoria Leonardo Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
Victoria Leonardo Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
/
There was more of the same back and forth action in the second, but this time, Bohm was able to find more daylight for her standup game, and she seemed to hurt Leonardo with body shots late, but the Louisianan used her grappling to recover and get through the round.
In the third, both fighters continued to battle on fairly even terms, with a late third-round takedown by Leonardo serving her well on the final scorecards. | Official Scorecards
Nicolas Dalby defeats Claudio Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)
In the welterweight opener, Nicolas Dalby outlasted Claudio Silva to win a three-round unanimous decision.
Scores were 29-28, 29-28, and 29-27 for Dalby, now 20-4-1, 2 NC. Silva falls to 14-4.
A minute in, Silva got the takedown he was looking for and he smoothly got into the full mount position. Dalby briefly found daylight with two minutes to go, but Silva regained control and kept his foe grounded until the horn.
Nicolas Dalby Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
Nicolas Dalby Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall
/
Dalby tried to go on the attack to start the second stanza, only to be grounded by Silva once more, but with a little over three minutes to go, “Danish Dynamite” reversed position, got in some ground strikes, and once he rose to his feet, it was clear that the Brazilian was winded, opening the door for Dalby to turn up the heat.
In the third, Dalby opened with his own takedown, a dangerous spot to be in with grappling wizard Silva, and soon, the Brazilian got into the top position, but Dalby fought well from his back with an omoplata attempt, and he held on for the victory. | Official Scorecards
See Every Fight Result, Highlight, and Winner Interview From UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall, Which Took Place at The O2 Arena In London on Saturday, July 23.
:
:
Announcements
Sean O’Malley To Fight Petr Yan at UFC 280 | DC & RC
Announcements