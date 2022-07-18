Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall

Once again this weekend, the final act to hit the Octagon will be a pair of heavyweights, as Curtis Blaydes makes the trip to “Jolly Old England” to squares off with streaking Brit Tom Aspinall in a critical main event pairing.

The 31-year-old Blaydes is one of the most accomplished fighters in the division since arriving on the big stage in the spring of 2016, posting a 12-3 record with one no contest verdict. His first two setbacks each came against current champ Francis Ngannou, the first coming in his promotional debut, and since their second encounter, the Elevation Fight Team member has gone 6-1 with a second-round knockout loss to heavy hitter and perennial contender Derrick Lewis standing as the only blemish.

Aspinall returns to London looking to build on his perfect record inside the Octagon. The 29-year-old is 5-0 in the UFC with five stoppage victories and four Performance of the Night bonuses, the last of which came in March when he submitted Alexander Volkov in less than four minutes to cap the previous event at The O2.

This is a matchup between the top two active contenders in the heavyweight division, and will position the winner as a legitimate championship threat. Blaydes has continued to develop his hands into dangerous accompaniments to his top-shelf wrestling, while Aspinall has cruised through his first five outings largely untested, showcasing quality boxing and a slick submission game that makes him a different type of threat than the division has seen of late.

These fellas know what’s at stake and will be looking to make sure they’re included in any top-end matchups that get booked later this year, so expect both to be locked in from the word “Go” and a statement to be made, one way or another.

