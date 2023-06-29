Main Event Spotlight | UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov

At first glance, this headliner might surprise you. Strickland comes into this weekend with 18 UFC fights under his belt, including four main events, while Magomedov has only one UFC fight to his name. So how did Magomedov find his way into this weekend’s headliner?

Dana White Announces Grasso-Shevchenko 2 For Mexican Independence Day

Magomedov’s one UFC fight couldn’t have gone smoother. Last September at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa, Magomedov challenged Dustin Stoltzfus, who was riding the momentum of a victory over Dwight Grant only two months earlier. After evading a few early strikes from Stoltzfus, Magomedov landed a picture-perfect front kick forcing Stoltzfus to retreat to the side of the Octagon.