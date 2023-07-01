Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov

International Fight Week
UFC returned to the APEX with a high-stakes match in the middleweight division, with No. 7 ranked contender Sean Strickland taking out Abus Magomedov in the second round. The main card also saw No. 15 Grant Dawson dominate No. 12 lightweight Damir Ismagulov in a 155-pound co-main event clash.
Main event was scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov Scorecards
Alexandr Romanov vs Blagoy Ivanov
Official Result: Alexandr Romanov defeats Blagoy Ivanov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Ivana Petrovic vs Luana Carolina
Official Result: Luana Carolina defeats Ivana Petrovic by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Guram Kutateladze vs Elves Brener
Official Result: Elves Brener defeats Guram Kutateladze by TKO (strikes) at 3:17 of Round 3
Yana Santos vs Karol Rosa
Official Result: Karol Rosa (29-28, 29-28) defeats Yana Santos (29-28) by split decision
Joanderson Brito vs Westin Wilson
Official Result: Joanderson Brito defeats Westin Wilson by TKO (strikes) at 2:54 of Round 1
Kevin Lee vs Rinat Fakhretdinov
Official Result: Rinat Fakhretdinov defeats Kevin Lee by technical submission (guillotine choke) at 0:55 of Round 1
Brunno Ferreira vs Nursulton Ruziboev
Official Result: Nursulton Ruziboev defeats Brunno Ferreira by TKO (strikes) at 1:17 of Round 1
Ismael Bonfim vs Benoît Saint Denis
Official Result: Benoît Saint Denis defeats Ismael Bonfim by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:48 of Round 1
Ariane Lipski vs Melissa Gatto
Official Result: Ariane Lipski (29-28, 30-27) defeats Melissa Gatto (29-28) by split decision
Max Griffin vs Michael Morales
Official Result: Michael Morales defeats Max Griffin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Co-Main Event: Damir Ismagulov vs Grant Dawson
Official Result: Grant Dawson defeats Damir Ismagulov by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
Main Event: Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov
Official Result: Sean Strickland defeats Abus Magomedov by TKO (strikes) at 4:20 of Round 2
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
