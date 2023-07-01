 Skip to main content
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
Jul. 1, 2023

UFC returned to the APEX with a high-stakes match in the middleweight division, with No. 7 ranked contender Sean Strickland taking out Abus Magomedov in the second round. The main card also saw No. 15 Grant Dawson dominate No. 12 lightweight Damir Ismagulov in a 155-pound co-main event clash.

Main event was scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. 

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov Scorecards 

Alexandr Romanov vs Blagoy Ivanov 

      Alexandr Romanov defeats Blagoy Ivanov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

      Alexandr Romanov defeats Blagoy Ivanov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) 

       

      Ivana Petrovic vs Luana Carolina

      Luana Carolina defeats Ivana Petrovic by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

      Luana Carolina defeats Ivana Petrovic by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) 

       

      Guram Kutateladze vs Elves Brener 

      Official Result: Elves Brener defeats Guram Kutateladze by TKO (strikes) at 3:17 of Round 3

      Elves Brener defeats Guram Kutateladze by TKO (strikes) at 3:17 of Round 3

       

      Yana Santos vs Karol Rosa 

      Official Result: Karol Rosa (29-28, 29-28) defeats Yana Santos (29-28) by split decision

      Karol Rosa (29-28, 29-28) defeats Yana Santos (29-28) by split decision 

       

      Joanderson Brito vs Westin Wilson 

        Official Result: Joanderson Brito defeats Westin Wilson by TKO (strikes) at 2:54 of Round 1 

        Joanderson Brito defeats Westin Wilson by TKO (strikes) at 2:54 of Round 1 

         

        Kevin Lee vs Rinat Fakhretdinov 

            Official Result: Rinat Fakhretdinov defeats Kevin Lee by technical submission (guillotine choke) at 0:55 of Round 1

            Rinat Fakhretdinov defeats Kevin Lee by technical submission (guillotine choke) at 0:55 of Round 1

             

            Brunno Ferreira vs Nursulton Ruziboev 

            Official Result: Nursulton Ruziboev defeats Brunno Ferreira by TKO (strikes) at 1:17 of Round 1

            Nursulton Ruziboev defeats Brunno Ferreira by TKO (strikes) at 1:17 of Round 1

             

            Ismael Bonfim vs Benoît Saint Denis 

            Official Result: Benoît Saint Denis defeats Ismael Bonfim by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:48 of Round 1

            Benoît Saint Denis defeats Ismael Bonfim by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:48 of Round 1 

             

            Ariane Lipski vs Melissa Gatto 

            Official Result: Ariane Lipski (29-28, 30-27) defeats Melissa Gatto (29-28) by split decision

            Ariane Lipski (29-28, 30-27) defeats Melissa Gatto (29-28) by split decision 

             

            Max Griffin vs Michael Morales 

            Michael Morales defeats Max Griffin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

            Michael Morales defeats Max Griffin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) 

             

            Co-Main Event: Damir Ismagulov vs Grant Dawson 

            Official Result: Grant Dawson defeats Damir Ismagulov by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

            Grant Dawson defeats Damir Ismagulov by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

             

            Main Event: Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov  

            Sean Strickland defeats Abus Magomedov by TKO (strikes) at 4:20 of Round 2 

            Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

            :