UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov Results

Saturday's event at the UFC APEX was positioned as a prelude to International Fight Week next week, but the combatants making the walk this weekend wanted to make sure to show up and show out, and that's precisely what they did.

Capped by a tremendous effort by Sean Strickland in the main event and featuring a number of statement efforts throughout the card, Saturday's fight card was a wonderfully entertaining, action-packed collection of fights, whetting the appetite for all those looking forward to UFC 290 next weekend.

The main event was scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards