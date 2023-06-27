Who Is Abus Magomedov?

Magomedov got his start on the regional scene in Germany before competing in a few other promotions prior to UFC. Surprisingly, Magomedov didn’t find himself with a chance at a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Instead, the 32-year-old who fights out of Dusseldorf, needed 29 professional fights to finally make the walk to the Octagon. Once he was signed to the UFC, he was on the unfortunate end of a couple fight cancelations that kept him on the sidelines for almost a full year.

Finally, he was able to make his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa.

And he did not waste anytime once he got started.