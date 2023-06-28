Dana White Announces Grasso-Shevchenko 2 For Mexican Independence Day Event In Las Vegas

“Mexico has always been a very important market to me since day one,” White said. “I recently told everyone at a press conference that we had made a big mistake by not showcasing our world champions and Mexican talent on a Mexican holiday. I went back to the office after the press conference, and I fixed that immediately.”

Rodriguez and Moreno will compete in the main and co-main event of UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez, respectfully.

In addition to the main event, White announced Shavkhat Rakmonov and Kelvin Gastelum will feature in the co-main event. Rakmonov stretched his undefeated record to 17-0 (with 17 finishes) when he submitted Geoff Neal at UFC 285, but Gastelum will easily be the toughest test of his career. The Mexican-American middleweight recently bounced back with a Fight of the Night victory over Chris Curtis at UFC 287 and remains one of the toughest outs at 185 pounds.

White finished the announcement saying he will continue to provide updates to the September 16 event as the card is built out and promises the “most incredible card” in Las Vegas.

