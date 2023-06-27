Full Main Card Preview | UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4

Roman Bravo-Young vs Alex Perez

A college wrestling legend is set to make his Brazilian jiu jitsu debut. Roman Bravo-Young, a multiple-time NCAA and Big Ten Conference champion at Penn State, is one of the most accomplished wrestlers ever at the collegiate level and finished his illustrious career with the Nittany Lions in 2023. Meanwhile, UFC flyweight Perez, a significantly more seasoned submission artist, holds an advantage in the experience department in comparison to the first timer. With one a highly touted newcomer and one a veteran, this is sure to be a matchup worth watching.

Watch The UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 4 Live June 29

Helena Crevar vs Emily Fernandez

The card’s lone women’s bout is a matchup between two of Brazilian jiu jitsu’s youngest stars. Crevar, just 16 years old, has taken the jiu jitsu world by storm, dominating against other teenagers and she has even been successful against adults. Emily Fernandez, a 21-year-old black belt from Texas, also entered the top ranks of the sport at a young age, and has already earned 14 wins in her young career. These two young competitors are showing that the future is now in the world of grappling.