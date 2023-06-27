Full Main Card Preview | UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4

International Fight Week
The fourth edition of the UFC Fight Pass Invitational has arrived, and several top grapplers are set to headline Thursday’s event. The first three Fight Pass Invitationals have brought the action every time, and the latest installment is sure to follow this trend.
Let’s take a look at what Thursday has in store.
Main Event: Felipe Pena vs Craig Jones
Location: UFC APEX - Las Vegas, NV
Where to Watch: UFC Fight Pass
Other Main Card Matches:
- Anthony Smith vs Glover Teixeira
- Nicholas Meregali vs Roberto “Cyborg” Abreu
- Roman Bravo-Young vs Alex Perez
- Helena Crevar vs Emily Fernandez
UFC Fight Pass Invitational 4’s main event is sure to be a memorable one, with a pair of experienced and successful grapplers going head-to-head.
Felipe Pena has been one of the world’s most dominant grapplers over the past decade, amassing a 155-25-1 record in all competitions, including an ADCC gold medal in 2017. Australia’s Craig Jones holds a 55-20-2 record and has earned a pair of ADCC silver medals. He also serves as UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach.
This matchup should sound familiar to UFC fans.
Back in 2020, these two met in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira in Jacksonville, Florida. While Teixeira, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, won with a fifth round TKO, Smith now has a chance for revenge, albeit in a different setting this time around. These two are known for their submission skills as mixed martial artists and should feel at home in a grappling bout.
Nicholas Meregali vs Roberto “Cyborg” Abreu
This matchup is set between a new challenger and an old pro. A gold medalist at the World Championship and Brazilian National Championship, Meregali has made serious waves in the sport all before his 30th birthday. In 2022, he transitioned to no gi competition, leaving him still relatively untested in the sport.
RELATED: Gable Steveson On RBY's Debut | Shane Sparks Calls Bravo-Young A "Generational Talent"
On the other hand, Abreu is an ADCC, World No-Gi Championship, Pan-American Games, and European Open Championship gold medalist, holding a significant advantage in no gi experience, but is also significantly older than his opponent at 42 years old.
Roman Bravo-Young vs Alex Perez
A college wrestling legend is set to make his Brazilian jiu jitsu debut. Roman Bravo-Young, a multiple-time NCAA and Big Ten Conference champion at Penn State, is one of the most accomplished wrestlers ever at the collegiate level and finished his illustrious career with the Nittany Lions in 2023. Meanwhile, UFC flyweight Perez, a significantly more seasoned submission artist, holds an advantage in the experience department in comparison to the first timer. With one a highly touted newcomer and one a veteran, this is sure to be a matchup worth watching.
Helena Crevar vs Emily Fernandez
The card’s lone women’s bout is a matchup between two of Brazilian jiu jitsu’s youngest stars. Crevar, just 16 years old, has taken the jiu jitsu world by storm, dominating against other teenagers and she has even been successful against adults. Emily Fernandez, a 21-year-old black belt from Texas, also entered the top ranks of the sport at a young age, and has already earned 14 wins in her young career. These two young competitors are showing that the future is now in the world of grappling.