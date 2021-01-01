Kamaru Usman Is Uniquely Driven By Desire

“I’ve worked with so many guys that have the physical attributes and lack the mental attributes or the guys that have the mental attributes but don’t have the right physical attributes,” Wittman said. “Kamaru balances everything so well. He’s a physical specimen, and when it comes to his mindset, no one can take credit for that but him.”

RELATED: Champion Check-In: Kamaru Usman | Kamaru Usman's Savage Mentality | UFC Unfiltered | Kamaru Usman Discusses His Future

You can hear the excitement in Wittman’s voice as he talks about Usman and the work they’ve put in together so far. Linking up wasn’t something that Wittman necessarily expected, but he’s thrilled that it happened, and he is excited that their relationship is blossoming into something special.

“I treat my fighters like they are my children. I feel like at the beginning of my career I was more like friends with my athletes and now I’m more of a father to them,” Wittman said. “I don’t want to see them hurt and I also don’t let them get away with things. I call the shots and they listen; they have to trust the advice I’m giving them. With Kamaru, the more we work together, the more we build that trust. It’s a relationship that I truly cherish."