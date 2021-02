How to Watch UFC 258: Usman vs Burns

Dominant UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will face one of his toughest tests to date on February 13, as he meets former teammate Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258.

On a 16-fight win streak, Usman has defeated Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal in defense of the title he took from Tyron Woodley in 2019, and now he puts his belt on the line against the surging "Durinho," who has won six in a row on his way to the biggest fight in his career.

Plus, it's the return of flyweight phenom Maycee Barber, as she faces off with Mexican star Alexa Grasso in the co-main event at the UFC APEX.