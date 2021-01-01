UFC 258: Fight By Fight Preview

KAMARU USMAN VS. GILBERT BURNS

The third time is the charm for this welterweight title pairing, as champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Gilbert Burns will finally stand opposite one another inside the Octagon with the welterweight strap hanging in the balance.

Twice delayed, this clash between former teammates and training partners kicks off an outstanding couple months of title fights slated to transpire inside the UFC cage.

Usman is undefeated in the UFC — 12 up, 12 down — and successfully defended his title for a second time last summer, when he dominated Jorge Masvidal on short-notice when “Gamebred” filled in for Burns on Fight Island. The 33-year-old has relocated to Colorado to work with Trevor Wittman since the matchup with Burns first came together, and it will be interesting to see what new wrinkles that pairing and training at altitude produce on Saturday night.

Burns’ ascent to the top of the list of contenders in the 170-pound weight class started on a whim when he accepted a short-notice fight in Montevideo, Uruguay against Aleksei Kunchenko. But after handing the Russian his first loss and earning a similar result in another short-notice assignment against Gunnar Nelson a month later, the standout grappler relocated to welterweight full-time and continued his charge, adding victories over Demian Maia and Tyron Woodley to emerge as the No. 1 contender.

This is an interesting clash of styles with unusual twists as Usman and Burns trained together for a number of years, which means they’re familiar with one another’s setups and entries and preferred positions. Though both are best known for their grappling acumen, each has shown consistent improvement on the feet throughout their careers, with Burns thus far displaying a little more pop.

Both men have been looking forward to this date for quite some time now and how it plays out will not only set the course for the division, but also light the fuse on what should be an explosive year of championship fights in 2021.