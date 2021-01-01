How Din Thomas Became the Role Model He Looked For

Owner of a 15-year pro career that began in 1998, Thomas came up during a time when African American fighters were few and far between. There were a few, most notably UFC stars like Maurice Smith and Kevin Randleman, but as far as having folks around him on the regional scene to look up to, that wasn’t the case.

“Most of the guys that I followed were Brazilian guys, like Jose “Pele” Landi,” he said. “And even at some level, (early UFC competitor) Pat Smith was a guy I could look at and go, 'Yeah, I like what he's doing. He's got some nice kicks.' And I think that's why it's important for representation and being somebody that people can relate to, because it's hard to look around and not see anybody that looks like you, and then go, 'All right, I fit in.' So representation is extremely important for encouragement and to better everybody. I had Pele Landi and Pat Smith and Maurice Smith and even a guy like Randleman. Randleman was coming up and I liked some of the things he was doing. But there weren't many of us back then.”

That didn’t stop Thomas, who whittles down the appeal of fighting back then to the barest of essentials.

“At the end of the day, to be honest, I just never wanted to get beat up in the street,” he said. “I just wanted to know how to fight in the street so that I never got beat up. And I was a small dude, so I was like, 'Man, there's a lot of big people out there. I need to learn how to fight.' So regardless of whether I was fighting competitively or not, I was still gonna train. Competing was just something to test it to make sure that it was working. So I was competing just to make sure I knew how to fight. Nothing was gonna stop me from fighting.”

Soon, it got bigger than that, as he rapidly became a fighter kids could look to as a role model thanks to his success both Stateside and in Japan.