Champion Check-In: Kamaru Usman's Patient Dominance

“It’s difficult because it’s the guys I’ve trained with,” he said, his voice carrying hints of sadness and loss, like someone who had poured everything into a relationship only for it to eventually run its course and come to an end. “When you’re teammates like that and you train together, you may not always say you’re the best of friends, but when I’m on a team with somebody, I go above and beyond to help them in any way that I can. That’s my M.O. and I’ve kind of gotten lost in it over the years because every week, I’m travelling to help these guys.

“I’ve cornered Gilbert for fights; I flew to Brazil to corner him for fights,” he recalled, both highlighting his commitment to his teammates and underscoring the complexity of the situation he dealt with in 2020. “My relationship with those guys is different because I want to give anything possible to help them, but it’s changed because over the years, you’re reminded over and over and over again that this is not a team sport; it’s an individual sport.

“This is one of those cases where you’re reminded of that.”

Ironically, the fight with Burns never happened.

The former teammates were slated to square off at UFC 251 in mid-July, but the surging Brazilian challenger was forced out of the championship pairing just a handful of days prior to the event after testing positive for COVID-19.

After decamping from South Florida and putting himself through multiple training camps over the previous handful of months, Usman wanted to remain on the card and get some return for all the sweat he’d left on the gym floor, so when the promotion tabbed Jorge Masvidal to fill in for Burns, the reigning welterweight champion did what he’s done throughout his UFC career: he accepted the fight, no questions asked, and handled his business.