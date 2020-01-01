Kamaru Usman's Savage Mentallity

So when the fight was booked earlier this week after Gilbert Burns was forced to withdraw from UFC 251, there was a sense of excitement across the MMA community.

Much of the rhetoric was praise for Masvidal. On a week’s notice, Masvidal agreed to a new contract and a fight with Usman – which required an instant trip to Las Vegas and eventually Yas Island, along with a series of COVID-19 tests. He also had to cut around 20 pounds to make the championship limit of 170 pounds.

Everyone was impressed with the commitment Masvidal was making to save the UFC 251 main event on Fight Island. Except Kamaru Usman.