Jacare Souza’s Sights Set Only On Holland

Understandable, and with a late change of opponent as well, Souza is rolling with the punches as well as one could hope.

“Holland is a great fighter,” Souza told the media. “He came with good victories, and I’m ready to fight against this guy.”

The 41-year-old middleweight contender hasn’t stepped in the Octagon since his split decision loss to Jan Blachowicz in his light heavyweight debut in November 2019. Since then, it’s been an uneven road back to the Octagon.

The most recent change of course came when Holland tested positive for COVID-19 and dropped out of a scheduled main event against Jack Hermansson. Souza’s opponent, Marvin Vettori, was tabbed to replace Holland, who then stepped in to face the Brazilian a week later. It’s a testament to the crazy times in the sport and the world as a whole, but it’s all a part of Souza’s journey to prove he is still very much a contender at 185.

“All my career is great,” Souza said. “I did a very hard training camp, so I have to win the fights. I don’t know why I don’t fight for the title, but I don’t care. I have to put my focus in my future, and my future is Holland right now.”