Junior Dos Santos Determined To Show His Warrior Heart

Beginning that evening in Rosemont, Illinois and over the 21 appearances that have followed, each trip the 36-year-old Brazilian has made into the Octagon has placed him opposite a dangerous member of the heavyweight class. He claimed UFC gold by handing Cain Velasquez his first career loss, is one of only three men to defeat current champion Stipe Miocic, and holds victories over talented competitors across multiple generations, making him one of the most accomplished heavyweights in UFC history.

But lately, his trips into the cage have produced more frustration and disappointment than anything else.

The affable Brazilian entered 2020 off a loss to Francis Ngannou the previous summer. To that point, the former champion had never lost consecutive fights in his career.

As he readies to make his third appearance of the year against Ciryl Gane on Saturday night at UFC 256, he does so mired in a three-fight losing streak that has the normally gregarious and positive heavyweight searching for answers.

“It’s been terrible, actually; it’s been terrible,” Dos Santos said of his consecutive losses to Ngannou, Curtis Blaydes, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, all of which have come by technical knockout. “The worst part is that I was feeling good for all those fights. I think I was doing very well in my fights, but like everybody says, in the heavyweight division, all it takes is one punch and everything is done.