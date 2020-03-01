UFC Fantasy: Significant Stats - UFC 256

Brandon Moreno

Key Stats: 3.01 strikes landed per minute (8th), 63.6% significant strike defense (3rd), 12:56 average fight time (2nd longest)

What It Means: “The Assassin Baby” showed great improvements in his striking since returning to the UFC and shows such confidence when exchanging, particularly when he strings together his punches. He keeps his frame loose and fast, and he darts in and out of range with good awareness of where he is in the Octagon. His best skill set still resides on the ground, though. He is a slick grappler who uses his long limbs to find submissions and maintain control. Moreno isn’t one to shy away from a firefight, and his durability and cardio makes him dangerous for an entire fight.

What to Look For in the Fight: Figueiredo’s 2020 campaign has built a bit of an aura of invincibility as he has taken ahold of the flyweight crown. His two finishes over Joseph Benavidez and recent submission of Alex Perez haven’t featured much adversity for the champion, but Moreno does have the kind of well-rounded skill set to make life tricky for him. Both fighters are adept at fighting at their range and keeping things long, but when the fight moves in tight, their grappling ability shines through. They’re both aggressive when looking for submissions, so if the fight does hit the canvas, something could get wrapped up swiftly. On the feet, Figueiredo has the likely power advantage, but Moreno can take a good shot, and his smooth striking can have a bit of a swarming impact on his opponent.

Co-Main Event: Tony Ferguson vs Charles Oliveira

Tony Ferguson

Key Stats: +1.75 striking differential (5th), 5.81 strikes landed per minute (5th), 6 submission wins (5th)

What It Means: Few, if any, mixed martial artists move and operate the way “El Cucuy” does. He is the embodiment of forward pressure regardless of whether he is taking hits or giving them. The constant forward motion often wilts his opponents, who can only keep his pace for so long, and he capitalizes on their slowing down with wide array of strikes. His elbows are particularly damaging, and at range, his front kicks and spinning attacks give opponents plenty to think about.