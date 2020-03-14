A New Beginning For Renato Moicano

“I have to start over,” Moicano said of his move to lightweight and needing to work his way up the divisional ladder. “I don’t get frustrated about anything because since the beginning of my career, people — my family, my friends — said to me that I could not be a fighter and it was the same about going to lightweight — ‘You’re a featherweight; you should not go to lightweight’ — but, at the end of the day, it’s my call and I feel like it’s a new beginning for me.

“I have to put myself back in a position to be a contender and that’s what I’m planning to do with my next fight,” he continued. “All I have to do is go out there, perform well, and ask for a ranked opponent until they cannot deny me. I don’t get frustrated; I just care about what I have to do and that is put on a great show for the fans.”

And while he certainly would have preferred to face an opponent with a number beside their name, Moicano is more than happy to share the Octagon with a humble, respectful competitor like Fiziev on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

“I think Rafael is a tough fighter; I respect him,” he said of the lightweight from Kyrgyzstan, who collected a unanimous decision win over Marc Diakiese last time out. “I respect him because he’s a good athlete and he’s always humble. I like people who are that way because we are fighters and we have to respect each other.

“He’s a good fighter, but I believe in myself too much,” Moicano added.

“Don’t blink. Don’t miss it,” he said, offering his advice to those set to tune in this weekend. “I just want to alert the public that it’s going to be a helluva fight.”

And if everything goes as he envisions, it will be one that raises his profile in the crowded lightweight division and returns him to the position he held for the entirety of his featherweight tenure.

“The people are going to see me as a contender after this fight,” he declared.