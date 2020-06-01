Proving Time For Ciryl Gane

Arriving in the Octagon with a 3-0 mark and the TKO heavyweight title over his shoulder, the French prospect validated all the hype that accompanied his arrival by scoring consecutive submission wins over Raphael Pessoa and Don’Tale Mayes in August and October, respectively, and the wrapped up the year with a unanimous decision win over Tanner Boser in Busan, South Korea.

Brandishing a 6-0 record as a professional and carrying tons of momentum, it felt like “Bon Gamin” was poised to do big things in 2020, but his year, like everyone else’s year, has been filled with unexpected twists and turns that have kept him out of the Octagon until now.

“It’s been a bunch of bad surprises, but everything is nice,” said the optimistic and positive Gane, who faces off with former champion Junior Dos Santos in the opening bout of Saturday night’s UFC 256 pay-per-view main card. “As I always say, ‘I have a roof over my head and food on my plate,’ so everything is nice.”

The bad surprises started in March, when the unbeaten heavyweight was forced to withdraw from an April bout against Shamil Abdurakhimov after coming down with a pneumothorax, a chest condition that causes shortness of breath and sharp chest pains. It wasn’t the first time Gane had dealt with the affliction, so he opted to have a minor surgical procedure to alleviate the ailment, which pushed back his planned 2020 debut.