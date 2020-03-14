Charles Oliveira Certain He'll Shock The World

Such a resume is not lost on “Do Bronx,” who not only remembers where he came from in Sao Paulo, Brazil, but what was told to him when he was chasing his dream.

“26 fights,” Oliveira said. “I have a history there (in the UFC). It makes me really happy. I’m a boy who comes from a poor community. People used to knock on my door often and say, ‘Don’t do it, man. It won’t work. Look who you are, look where you are. Go work and help your parents.’”

They didn’t know that Oliveira’s parents were in his corner, making the sacrifices so that their son could take jiu-jitsu lessons and learn his trade. Today, he made it, and his parents and daughter couldn’t be prouder. But the story isn’t over yet.