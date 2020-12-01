Fighters On The Rise: UFC 256 Edition

In all my years of doing this series, this might be the best collection of fighters ever to grace this space, and that’s saying something because more than a couple current and former champions have been here, as well as several prominent contenders.

But in terms of a trio of talents with tremendous upside, this is a truly special bunch.

All three of the athletes featured below would head into 2021 in title contention if they’re victorious on Saturday night at UFC 256, as each is facing their most high-profile opponent to date as part of an outstanding lineup headed into the Octagon this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Here’s a closer look at those competitors.

This is the UFC 256 edition of Fighters On the Rise.