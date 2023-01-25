A History Of UFC Champion vs Champion Fights

At UFC 58, St-Pierre and Penn battled to a split decision in a bout to determine who would challenge welterweight champ Matt Hughes for his title. The Canadian landed on the happy side of the cards, eventually beat Hughes to claim the title, and after a brief hiccup, embarked on a lengthy title reign.

Penn ultimately moved back to lightweight and rose to the top of the division in dominant fashion, winning and defending the title with brilliant finishes over Joe Stevenson and Sean Shark, leading to a showdown with St-Pierre being booked for UFC 94. The UFC Prime Time series mapped out the rivalry and tension between the two in the build-up to the fight, and the excitement surrounding the first “Champion vs. Champion” clash was palpable.

UFC MONTHLY REPORT | JANUARY 2023

The fight turned into a one-sided affair, with St-Pierre using his superior wrestling and technical brilliance to wear-out Penn, whose gas tank failed him. As the lightweight champion trudged to his corner following the fourth round, Penn’s corner waved off the fight, bringing the highly anticipated showdown to an end.

St-Pierre carried on dominating the welterweight division, while Penn returned to lightweight to post two more impressive efforts against Kenny Florian and Diego Sanchez. These were two of the best fighters on the planet at the time — and are two of the all-time greats — and seeing them face off was a fit of fantasy matchmaking come true.

Conor McGregor vs. Eddie Alvarez (UFC 205)