The Best 30 Under 30 | Athletes 30-21

There are over 225 fighters on the UFC roster under the age of 30, and that crop of UFC fighters will likely lay the foundation for the UFC for many years to come.

But which fighters under 30 are the best and/or have brightest futures ahead of them?

You’re about to find out fighters 30-21, who are budding contenders looking to join the ranks of their division’s elite.

30. Serghei Spivac

The heavyweight mauler has faced some top-notch competition since joining the UFC at 23 years old. Wins over respected fighters such as Augusto Sakai, Aleksei Oleinik, and Tai Tuivasa have helped Spivac rise up the ranks. His 2019 submission win over Tuivasa has aged especially well and flashed just how dominant Spivac could be.