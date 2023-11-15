Where We Stand: Light Heavyweight Division | November 2023

The light heavyweight title carousel continued spinning as Alex Pereira made history and became the ninth two-division UFC champion in the organization’s history. The accomplishments “Poatan” has racked up in just seven trips to the Octagon is eye-popping and Hall of Fame worthy, and this is just the start of his reign at 205 pounds. The division has yet to settle itself after the departures of Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, but there are several fascinating fights at the top of the division.

This is where we stand in the light heavyweight division: