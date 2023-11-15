Where We Stand: Light Heavyweight Division | November 2023

The light heavyweight title carousel continued spinning as Alex Pereira made history and became the ninth two-division UFC champion in the organization’s history. The accomplishments “Poatan” has racked up in just seven trips to the Octagon is eye-popping and Hall of Fame worthy, and this is just the start of his reign at 205 pounds. The division has yet to settle itself after the departures of Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, but there are several fascinating fights at the top of the division.
This is where we stand in the light heavyweight division:
Outlook: “Poatan” cemented himself as a legend of the sport perhaps faster than any fighter, save for Brock Lesnar. Pereira has also endeared himself to the UFC fanbase with a quickness and authenticity that makes the stone-faced knockout artist a fan favorite. With a third win in as many years at Madison Square Garden, the newly minted light heavyweight champ smartly called out his old rival Israel Adesanya, who appears to be on a lengthy hiatus from competition. Still, stoking the flames of that multi-sport rivalry is a heady move. Meanwhile, Pereira now likely has a matchup with former champion Jamahal Hill in the future, depending on Hill’s health after his Achilles injury. That said, Pereira just fought for the third time in the span of seven months, so a small period of rest will likely do the 36-year-old some good.
1) Jamahal Hill
Last Fight: Unanimous Decision Win vs Glover Teixeira (1/21/2023)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: “Sweet Dreams” has experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows in 2023. After securing the light heavyweight title in a masterful performance against Glover Teixeira, the Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus remained sidelined after an Achilles injury in July. Hill is still very much in the title mix, and the consensus is that he will get a chance to reclaim his title once healthy. How he fares against Pereira is intriguing, especially considering Pereira’s relationship with Teixeira. Not everyone has the skills to keep up with Pereira on the feet, but Hill made a habit of knocking people out regardless of how textbook abilities lined up.
2) Jiri Prochazka
Last Fight: TKO Loss vs Alex Pereira (11/12/2023)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: Procházka looked a little rusty coming back for his first fight in nearly 18 months, but he seemed to find his rhythm in the second round of his title fight against Pereira. That is, however, until he ran into a couple hooks and an onslaught of clinch strikes, ending the fight in the second round. Procházka was clearly disappointed, but in just four UFC fights, he has registered with the fanbase as must-see television. Because of his abbreviated run to the title, Procházka has the advantage of options. He could fight the winner of the Błachowicz-Rakić tilt, as well as the winner of the rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker. He has it all out in front of him, and the more active he is about getting his belt back, the better it is for the MMA viewing public.
3) Magomed Ankalaev
Last Fight: Split Draw vs Jan Błachowicz (12/10/2022)
Next fight: N/A
Outlook: The 31-year-old Ankalaev not only hasn’t tasted victory since July 2022, he hasn’t tasted any tangible result at all after his split draw against Błachowicz and no contest against Walker. Previously riding a nine-fight winning streak, Ankalaev seemed bound for UFC gold, but he is now stuck, needing to put some finality on yet another odd rematch in his career. A win over Walker won’t give Ankalaev the title shot he desperately believes he deserves, but it does get him in the right direction as the rest of the division settles in line behind Pereira.
4) Jan Błachowicz
Last Fight: Split Decision Loss vs Alex Pereira (7/29/2023)
Next fight: vs Aleksandar Rakić (1/20/2024)
Outlook: Błachowicz let his snake bitten feelings out on social media after Pereira’s title-winning victory. The former champion believes he beat Pereira at UFC 291 and should’ve had another chance to get his belt back after drawing against Ankalaev for the belt in December 2022. That said, he has some more unfinished business on his plate as he faces Rakić early in 2023. That original fight ended early when Rakić injured his knee, but it still remains a good fight to win and put him back into the title picture, as well. A rematch with Ankalaev or a fresh matchup with Procházka are both there for Błachowicz should he get his hand raised.
5) Aleksandar Rakic
Last Fight: TKO Loss vs Jan Błachowicz (5/14/2022)
Next fight: vs Jan Błachowicz (1/20/2024)
Outlook: Although not exactly considered the most exciting fighter to watch in the division, Rakić is absolutely one of the most well-rounded and skillful light heavyweights in the world. More than 18 months will have passed between trips to the Octagon after he suffered a major knee injury, but the 31-year-old remains a name to watch. Because of his efficient and safe style, he might have a longer path to a title shot, but if he strings together wins against some of the men on the periphery of the Top 5, he could find himself in a title fight within the next couple of years.
In the Mix: Anthony Smith, Nikita Krylov, Johnny Walker
Outlook: Walker seems to have put his skills and mentality together in a nice way after going through some struggles the last couple of years. That came to a bit of a speed bump in his no contest against Ankalaev, but he has another chance to sort things out in their rematch. On more of the outside looking in, Krylov put together a nice three-fight win streak from July 2022 to March 2023. It’s unclear if that is enough for him to get a chance at the Top 5, but it does make him a name to watch as we head into 2024. Meanwhile, Anthony Smith hopes to get a win over someone not named Ryan Spann for the first time since April 2021. “Lionheart” still believes he has what it takes to get into the championship mix, but the 35-year-old likely needs to have some luck break his way after some sour luck the last couple of years.