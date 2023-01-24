The History Of Featherweight Champs Going For Lightweight Gold

Conor McGregor of Ireland celebrates his KO victory over Eddie Alvarez of the United States in their lightweight championship bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

In Madison Square Garden, McGregor put on perhaps the best performance of his career. He commanded nearly every moment of the bout with flair and precision that left many in awe. After securing the third-round stoppage, McGregor shouldered both belts and admired his achievement while apologizing “to absolutely no one.”

Where else to start but the original? McGregor already achieved superstardom by the time he fought Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title at UFC 205. Heading into UFC’s first event in New York City, McGregor had knocked José Aldo out in 13 seconds to win the featherweight strap and engaged in an epic pair of fights against his greatest rival, Nate Diaz.

“Blessed” flirted with the lightweight title before he finally fought Dustin Poirier for the interim belt at UFC 236.