Alexander Volkanovski: Beating Makhachev Could Make Me One Of The Best Ever

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (R) challenges Islam Makhachev of Russia after his victory over Charles Oliveira in their UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“One hundred percent, I don’t think it gets any bigger than this,” Volkanovski told UFC.com. “Put everything into perspective: the second belt, the challenge, the No. 1 pound-for-pound spot, and in Australia. It doesn’t get any bigger than that. It’s going to be absolutely huge.

“I have the opportunity to go from being one of the best right now to possibly one of the best ever. That’s how big this fight is for me.”

Of course, there are going to be those that say Volkanovski is too small or that Makhachev is too strong or powerful. Doubters are expected when you want to do achieve something that is a significant challenge, and Volkanovski can’t help but feed off that negative energy.

He loves every bit of it.

“All that s*** you say on why I shouldn’t fight Islam is exactly why I should do this fight,” Volkanovski said. “People think this guy is invincible. Remember that. Remember that when I get my hand raised.

“I just want people to remember how they look at Islam now, and the last thing I want is for people to change the narrative. Remember guys, this is David versus Goliath. This is me stepping up to face Khabib 2.0 and all that kind of stuff. I don’t want people taking this away from my legacy.”