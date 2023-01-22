 Skip to main content
Paddy Pimblett of England reacts after defeating Jared Gordon in a lightweight fight during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC 30th Anniversary

The Best 30 Under 30 | The Honorable Mentions

We Take A Look At Some Of The Best Athletes On The UFC Roster That Are Under 30 Years Old 
By Gavin Porter, on Twitter @ItsGavinPorter • Jan. 22, 2023

In 2023, the UFC celebrates its 30th anniversary. Each year, the Octagon is home to incredible performances and moments, some of which belong to young rising fighters or fighters who are hitting their stride before reaching 30 years old.

There are over 225 fighters on the UFC roster under the age of 30, and that crop of UFC fighters will likely lay the foundation for the UFC for many years to come.

UFC 30TH ANNIVERSARY EXPERIENCE

But which fighters under 30 are the best and/or have brightest futures ahead of them?

You’re about to find out in this four-part series that kicks off with fighters earning honorable mentions and who could easily be in the Top 30 by the end of the year.

Jack Shore

The former Cage Warriors bantamweight champ made a flawless transition to the UFC in 2019, rattling off five victories in a row and landing in the UFC bantamweight rankings. At 27 years old, Jack “Tank” Shore brings a well-rounded game to the Octagon and has shown flashes of being a force to be reckoned with.

Jack Shore of Wales raises his hands after facing Timur Valiev of Russia in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Shore came up short in his most recent bout with Ricky Simon, which moved his professional record to 16-1, but it will be interesting to see how he bounces back from his first career loss in his next outing.

Manel Kape

Manel Kape entered the UFC from Rizin as a highly touted flyweight prospect, and while it took him a few fights to get his footing, the 29-year-old has validated the hype.

Highlight: Manel Kape Stuns Zhalgas Zhumagulov In Round 1 | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo
Highlight: Manel Kape Stuns Zhalgas Zhumagulov In Round 1 | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo
/

Three straight wins have landed him in the flyweight rankings and with the potential for some big fights in 2023.

Michel Pereira

There might not be another fighter in the UFC like Michel Pereira. From wild walkouts to just craziness inside the Octagon, Pereira is the type of all-action fighter that fight fans can’t wait to watch.

Michel Pereira of Brazil knees Andre Fialho of Portugal in their welterweight fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Pereira has backed up his must-watch style with five big wins in a row. Defeating the likes of Khaos Wiliams, Niko Price, André Fialho, and Santiago Ponzinibbio have likely helped the 29-year-old Brazilian earn a big time welterweight showdown.

Jimmy Crute

Jimmy Crute jumped into the deep water straight out of Dana White’s Contender Series and quickly worked his way into the light heavyweight rankings. Back-to-back losses to title contenders Anthony Smith and Jamahal Hill prompted the 26-year-old to take some time off from the Octagon.

Jimmy Crute of Australia kicks Jamahal Hill in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 04, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

But have no fear Crute fans, your man is back in action at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski when he faces Alonzo Menifield.

Paddy Pimblett

Let’s be honest, who isn’t tuning in to watch Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett fight?

Paddy Pimblett | Best Moments
Paddy Pimblett | Best Moments
/

The 28-year-old star successfully came over from Cage Warriors and has won all four of his UFC appearances so far. Pimblett will surely be a central figure in the lightweight division as he continues to make his UFC rise.

Tracy Cortez

Tracy Cortez punches Melissa Gatto of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC 274 event at Footprint Center on May 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

At 10-1, Tracy Cortez is a fighter to keep an eye on in the flyweight division. Cortez’s wins over Vanessa Melo, Stephanie Egger, Justine Kish, and Melissa Gatto have showcased that the 29-year-old is ready for a step up in competition.

Jack Della Maddalena

There might not be a welterweight on the roster who has more hype behind them right now than Jack Della Maddalena.

Jack Della Maddalena | 2022 Résumé
Jack Della Maddalena | 2022 Résumé
/

The 26-year-old finished his debut year in style, going 3-0 with three first-round knockouts. He’s slated for a big jump up in competition, as he will face Randy Brown when the UFC returns to his hometown of Perth, Australia for UFC 284 on February 12th.

Maycee Barber

With eight UFC fights under her belt at the age of 24, Maycee Barber has established herself as a real contender at flyweight.

Maycee Barber lands a spinning back elbow against Miranda Maverick in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“The Future” started her career off with three impressive knockout wins before hitting a rough patch against veterans Roxanne Modafferi and Alexa Grasso. She went back to the drawing board and has since rattled off wins over Miranda Maverick, Montana De La Rosa, and Jessica Eye. 2023 will be an important year to see if Barber can truly find her name amongst the flyweight elite.

Ismael Bonfim

Ismael Bonfim of Brazil reacts after his knockout victory over Terrance McKinney in a lightweight fight during the UFC 283 event at Jeunesse Arena on January 21, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)

Facing a rising fighter like Terrance McKinney in your UFC debut is no easy task, except maybe for Ismael Bonfim.

The 27-year-old Brazilian looked incredible from start to finish, dominating McKinney up until the moment he landed a switch flying knee knockout. Bonfim has an overall record of 19-3 and is an interesting fighter to watch in the always tough lightweight division.

Bo Nickal

We’ve yet to see this man make his UFC debut, but fight fans everywhere are excited to see what Bo Nickal can do.

Bo Nickal punches Zachary Borrego in a middleweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season six week three

The 27-year-old wrestling phenom needed less than two minutes to win two fights on Dana White’s Contender Series and secure a UFC contract. He’ll make his debut at UFC 285: Jones vs Gane when he takes on Jamie Pickett.

