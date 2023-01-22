The Best 30 Under 30 | The Honorable Mentions

There are over 225 fighters on the UFC roster under the age of 30, and that crop of UFC fighters will likely lay the foundation for the UFC for many years to come.

UFC 30TH ANNIVERSARY EXPERIENCE

But which fighters under 30 are the best and/or have brightest futures ahead of them?

You’re about to find out in this four-part series that kicks off with fighters earning honorable mentions and who could easily be in the Top 30 by the end of the year.

Jack Shore

The former Cage Warriors bantamweight champ made a flawless transition to the UFC in 2019, rattling off five victories in a row and landing in the UFC bantamweight rankings. At 27 years old, Jack “Tank” Shore brings a well-rounded game to the Octagon and has shown flashes of being a force to be reckoned with.