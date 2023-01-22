The Best 30 Under 30 | The Honorable Mentions

Hall Of Fame
In 2023, the UFC celebrates its 30th anniversary. Each year, the Octagon is home to incredible performances and moments, some of which belong to young rising fighters or fighters who are hitting their stride before reaching 30 years old.
There are over 225 fighters on the UFC roster under the age of 30, and that crop of UFC fighters will likely lay the foundation for the UFC for many years to come.
But which fighters under 30 are the best and/or have brightest futures ahead of them?
You’re about to find out in this four-part series that kicks off with fighters earning honorable mentions and who could easily be in the Top 30 by the end of the year.
Jack Shore
The former Cage Warriors bantamweight champ made a flawless transition to the UFC in 2019, rattling off five victories in a row and landing in the UFC bantamweight rankings. At 27 years old, Jack “Tank” Shore brings a well-rounded game to the Octagon and has shown flashes of being a force to be reckoned with.
Shore came up short in his most recent bout with Ricky Simon, which moved his professional record to 16-1, but it will be interesting to see how he bounces back from his first career loss in his next outing.
Manel Kape
Manel Kape entered the UFC from Rizin as a highly touted flyweight prospect, and while it took him a few fights to get his footing, the 29-year-old has validated the hype.
Highlight: Manel Kape Stuns Zhalgas Zhumagulov In Round 1 | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo
Three straight wins have landed him in the flyweight rankings and with the potential for some big fights in 2023.
Michel Pereira
There might not be another fighter in the UFC like Michel Pereira. From wild walkouts to just craziness inside the Octagon, Pereira is the type of all-action fighter that fight fans can’t wait to watch.
Pereira has backed up his must-watch style with five big wins in a row. Defeating the likes of Khaos Wiliams, Niko Price, André Fialho, and Santiago Ponzinibbio have likely helped the 29-year-old Brazilian earn a big time welterweight showdown.
Jimmy Crute
Jimmy Crute jumped into the deep water straight out of Dana White’s Contender Series and quickly worked his way into the light heavyweight rankings. Back-to-back losses to title contenders Anthony Smith and Jamahal Hill prompted the 26-year-old to take some time off from the Octagon.
But have no fear Crute fans, your man is back in action at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski when he faces Alonzo Menifield.
Paddy Pimblett
Let’s be honest, who isn’t tuning in to watch Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett fight?
Paddy Pimblett | Best Moments
The 28-year-old star successfully came over from Cage Warriors and has won all four of his UFC appearances so far. Pimblett will surely be a central figure in the lightweight division as he continues to make his UFC rise.
Tracy Cortez
At 10-1, Tracy Cortez is a fighter to keep an eye on in the flyweight division. Cortez’s wins over Vanessa Melo, Stephanie Egger, Justine Kish, and Melissa Gatto have showcased that the 29-year-old is ready for a step up in competition.
Jack Della Maddalena
There might not be a welterweight on the roster who has more hype behind them right now than Jack Della Maddalena.
Jack Della Maddalena | 2022 Résumé
The 26-year-old finished his debut year in style, going 3-0 with three first-round knockouts. He’s slated for a big jump up in competition, as he will face Randy Brown when the UFC returns to his hometown of Perth, Australia for UFC 284 on February 12th.
Maycee Barber
With eight UFC fights under her belt at the age of 24, Maycee Barber has established herself as a real contender at flyweight.
“The Future” started her career off with three impressive knockout wins before hitting a rough patch against veterans Roxanne Modafferi and Alexa Grasso. She went back to the drawing board and has since rattled off wins over Miranda Maverick, Montana De La Rosa, and Jessica Eye. 2023 will be an important year to see if Barber can truly find her name amongst the flyweight elite.
Ismael Bonfim
Facing a rising fighter like Terrance McKinney in your UFC debut is no easy task, except maybe for Ismael Bonfim.
The 27-year-old Brazilian looked incredible from start to finish, dominating McKinney up until the moment he landed a switch flying knee knockout. Bonfim has an overall record of 19-3 and is an interesting fighter to watch in the always tough lightweight division.
Bo Nickal
We’ve yet to see this man make his UFC debut, but fight fans everywhere are excited to see what Bo Nickal can do.
The 27-year-old wrestling phenom needed less than two minutes to win two fights on Dana White’s Contender Series and secure a UFC contract. He’ll make his debut at UFC 285: Jones vs Gane when he takes on Jamie Pickett.