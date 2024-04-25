Gabriel Benitez: Still flying the flag

The Tijuana native is in his 10th year as a UFC fighter, an uninterrupted run on the big stage that makes him justly proud. And, as he gets ready for his latest trip into the sport's ultimate proving ground, "Moggly" is still smiling.

"This is going to be my 15th fight in the UFC," he told UFC.com ahead of UFC Vegas 91.

"So I feel super proud about this journey. And it's not only my 15th fight, it's 10 years in the UFC – 10 years straight, not cut, not nothing."