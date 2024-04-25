 Skip to main content
Gabriel Benitez of Mexico reacts after his TKO victory over Charlie Ontiveros in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Pechanga Arena on August 13, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Gabriel Benitez: Still flying the flag

Mexican Lightweight Is Proud To Have Represented His Country In The UFC For A Decade, And He Still Has Goals To Accomplish Before He's Done.
By Simon Head, on X: @simonheadsport • Apr. 25, 2024

The sport of mixed martial arts is growing in Mexico, and few athletes have flown the flag in the UFC for as long, and as consistently, as Gabriel Benitez.

The Tijuana native is in his 10th year as a UFC fighter, an uninterrupted run on the big stage that makes him justly proud. And, as he gets ready for his latest trip into the sport's ultimate proving ground, "Moggly" is still smiling.

"This is going to be my 15th fight in the UFC," he told UFC.com ahead of UFC Vegas 91.

"So I feel super proud about this journey. And it's not only my 15th fight, it's 10 years in the UFC – 10 years straight, not cut, not nothing."

Team Velasquez fighter Gabriel Benitez celebrates his victory over team Werdum fighter Diego Rivas in their preliminary fight during filming of The Ultimate Fighter Latin America on May 22, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)
His tenure is a remarkable one. After compiling a 16-4 record as a pro, Benitez was invited to compete in the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter Latin America where, competing for Team Velasquez, he lost out to Leonardo Morales in the featherweight semifinals.

His performances earned him a shot in the UFC, and his Octagon debut at UFC 180 saw him claim a third-round submission of Panama's Humberto Brown. He then followed up that success with a unanimous decision victory over "Cassius" Clay Collard at UFC 188.

Gabriel Benitez of Mexico kicks Clay Collard of the United States in their featherweight bout during the UFC 188 event at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico on June 13, 2015 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)
Since then, Benitez has gone on a rollercoaster of ups and downs inside the Octagon as he has jumped between the featherweight and lightweight divisions, taking fights and looking to entertain every time he stepped into the cage.

"Since I started, in every fight I tried to evolve something, so I feel like I learned something," he said.

"And I feel that spirit is gonna be part of this (fight)."

Now getting ready to make the walk for the 36th time in his professional MMA career, Benitez will take on Chinese prospect Maheshate. It's a bout that will see the 35-year-old face off against a man 11 years his junior, who holds less than a third of the professional experience the Mexican carries into the cage.

"I know my opponent is young," Benitez admitted.

"He's new, almost, in the company, so he has the hunger to get that win. But I'm ready for everything, so this is going to be a fun match to watch. Our size is similar, so I'll try to (deliver) the show that people want to see.

"Everything can change with one punch in the fight, right? One punch can change everything. So I'm ready for everything right now."

Gabriel Benitez of Mexico punches Jim Miller in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Gabriel Benitez of Mexico punches Jim Miller in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Benitez's willingness to bounce between featherweight and lightweight has made him a matchmaker's friend over the years as he has taken matchups in both divisions. He admitted that 155 pounds is probably the better, healthier weight class for him, but he was keen not to shut down any future opportunities at 145, too.

"I feel good at 155," he said. "But I want to still fight in 145 (and) 155. The thing is to make this (makes the sign for money), right?!"

On paper, Benitez vs. Maheshate could deliver a standup war, but if there's one thing "Moggly" has come to expect in his UFC bouts, it's the unexpected.

When asked how he expects the matchup to pan out, he admitted, "I don't know... For example, all the fighters that say they are strikers, but when they fight with me they go to wrestle. So maybe this is not the exception, right?"

One thing he was sure of, however, was what he wants after this fight – a spot on the fight card at the Las Vegas Sphere on Mexican Independence Day.

"After I get this win on Saturday, I want to fight in the Sphere, so I need to be ready!"

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

Gabriel Benitez
