Gabriel Benitez: Still flying the flag

Announcements
The sport of mixed martial arts is growing in Mexico, and few athletes have flown the flag in the UFC for as long, and as consistently, as Gabriel Benitez.
The Tijuana native is in his 10th year as a UFC fighter, an uninterrupted run on the big stage that makes him justly proud. And, as he gets ready for his latest trip into the sport's ultimate proving ground, "Moggly" is still smiling.
"This is going to be my 15th fight in the UFC," he told UFC.com ahead of UFC Vegas 91.
"So I feel super proud about this journey. And it's not only my 15th fight, it's 10 years in the UFC – 10 years straight, not cut, not nothing."
His tenure is a remarkable one. After compiling a 16-4 record as a pro, Benitez was invited to compete in the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter Latin America where, competing for Team Velasquez, he lost out to Leonardo Morales in the featherweight semifinals.
Preview Every Fight On The Card
His performances earned him a shot in the UFC, and his Octagon debut at UFC 180 saw him claim a third-round submission of Panama's Humberto Brown. He then followed up that success with a unanimous decision victory over "Cassius" Clay Collard at UFC 188.
Since then, Benitez has gone on a rollercoaster of ups and downs inside the Octagon as he has jumped between the featherweight and lightweight divisions, taking fights and looking to entertain every time he stepped into the cage.
"Since I started, in every fight I tried to evolve something, so I feel like I learned something," he said.
UFC Performance Institute In Mexico City Celebrates Inaugural Academy Combine
"And I feel that spirit is gonna be part of this (fight)."
Now getting ready to make the walk for the 36th time in his professional MMA career, Benitez will take on Chinese prospect Maheshate. It's a bout that will see the 35-year-old face off against a man 11 years his junior, who holds less than a third of the professional experience the Mexican carries into the cage.
Gabriel Benitez Overwhelms Ontiveros With Ground And Pound | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Gabriel Benitez Overwhelms Ontiveros With Ground And Pound | UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz
/
"I know my opponent is young," Benitez admitted.
Look Back At All Of Conor McGregor's UFC Wins
"He's new, almost, in the company, so he has the hunger to get that win. But I'm ready for everything, so this is going to be a fun match to watch. Our size is similar, so I'll try to (deliver) the show that people want to see.
"Everything can change with one punch in the fight, right? One punch can change everything. So I'm ready for everything right now."
Benitez's willingness to bounce between featherweight and lightweight has made him a matchmaker's friend over the years as he has taken matchups in both divisions. He admitted that 155 pounds is probably the better, healthier weight class for him, but he was keen not to shut down any future opportunities at 145, too.
UFC 301: Steve Erceg Wants To Open Eyes | Get To Know Alexandre Pantoja
"I feel good at 155," he said. "But I want to still fight in 145 (and) 155. The thing is to make this (makes the sign for money), right?!"
On paper, Benitez vs. Maheshate could deliver a standup war, but if there's one thing "Moggly" has come to expect in his UFC bouts, it's the unexpected.
When asked how he expects the matchup to pan out, he admitted, "I don't know... For example, all the fighters that say they are strikers, but when they fight with me they go to wrestle. So maybe this is not the exception, right?"
One thing he was sure of, however, was what he wants after this fight – a spot on the fight card at the Las Vegas Sphere on Mexican Independence Day.
"After I get this win on Saturday, I want to fight in the Sphere, so I need to be ready!"
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Tags