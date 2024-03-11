 Skip to main content
UFC Fight Pass
UFC Fight Pass

This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | March 11 - March 17, 2024

Check Out What's Streaming This Week On The World's MMA Authority
Mar. 11, 2024

Your library of the best combat sports on the planet just gets deeper and deeper. Here are the can't-miss events headed your way this week on UFC FIGHT PASS.

FRIDAY MARCH 15, 2024
Cage Warriors 167 (2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT)
cage warriors graphic
FRIDAY MARCH 15, 2024
Hollywood Fight Nights: Walsh vs Yeleussinov at 8pm ET/5pm PT
FRIDAY MARCH 15, 2024
Lux 041 10pm ET/7pm PT
Lux 041 Fight Pass
SATURDAY MARCH 16, 2024
ADCC East European Open Poland: 2024 Pro Finals 4am ET/1am PT

Order UFC FIGHT PASS Today

SATURDAY MARCH 16, 2024
Eternal MMA 6am ET/3am PT
SATURDAY MARCH 16, 2024
Cage Warriors 168 Prelims 12:30pm ET/9:30am PT
SATURDAY MARCH 16, 2024
UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura 4pm ET/1pm PT
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On March 16, 2024

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. 

Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland is awarded the belt after her unanimous decision victory in their women's strawweight championship bout against Karolina Kowalkiewicz of Poland during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Joanna Jędrzejczyk Named To UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of…

Former Strawweight Champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk Enters UFC Hall Of Fame

More
Alexa Grasso Talks Being TUF Coach For New Season
The Ultimate Fighter

Alexa Grasso Talks Being TUF Coach For New Season

Women's Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso Joins The Weigh-Ins Show To Discuss The Announcement She'll Be Coaching On The Newest Season Of The Ultimate Fighter

Watch the Video
Athletes

Jamahal Hill Talks UFC 300 Main Event

Light Heavyweight Jamahal Hill Speaks With UFC.com About His Upcoming Light Heavyweight Title Bout Against Alex Pereira In The Main Event Of UFC 300

Watch the Video