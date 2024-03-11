This Week On UFC FIGHT PASS | March 11 - March 17, 2024

Announcements
Your library of the best combat sports on the planet just gets deeper and deeper. Here are the can't-miss events headed your way this week on UFC FIGHT PASS.
FRIDAY MARCH 15, 2024
Cage Warriors 167 (2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT)
FRIDAY MARCH 15, 2024
Hollywood Fight Nights: Walsh vs Yeleussinov at 8pm ET/5pm PT
FRIDAY MARCH 15, 2024
Lux 041 10pm ET/7pm PT
SATURDAY MARCH 16, 2024
Eternal MMA 6am ET/3am PT
SATURDAY MARCH 16, 2024
Cage Warriors 168 Prelims 12:30pm ET/9:30am PT
SATURDAY MARCH 16, 2024
UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura 4pm ET/1pm PT
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
The Ultimate Fighter
Alexa Grasso Talks Being TUF Coach For New Season
