The Bigger Picture | UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

And then there was Poirier, who continually put himself in unfavorable positions by refusing to not jump for guillotine chokes every time Saint Denis entered for a takedown. Through the first, he seemed a little overwhelmed and outgunned by the Special Forces veteran, but in the second, he let go of his hands a little more as Saint Denis came forward and produced a crushing knockout finish that instantly signaled that his time as a top contender in the lightweight ranks is not yet over.

For years, I have written about the importance of these kinds of matchups for ascending talents, and how invaluable it is to have battle-tested veterans like Poirier, Yan, and Blaydes in the Top 10 of every division to fill the exact roles they filled on Saturday night in Miami.

We’re far too quick to write the obituaries for these athletes or want to brush them aside because they’ve stumbled a couple times or failed to claim the ultimate prize, but it is incredibly difficult to be a Top 5 fixture in any weight class in the UFC, and these three showed this past weekend that they have no intention of giving up their spots just yet.

Each turned in tremendously impressive performances and all three should find themselves in exciting pairings next time out, as well.

Reasons for Excitement

There is, of course, another way those signature “stalwart versus ascending talent” fights can go, and there were a couple instances where the up-and-coming competitors got their hands raised in Miami.