Dana White Talks O'Malley, Poirer & Huge Night In Miami

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

On Joanne Wood’s Retirement & Victory:

“An awesome human and incredible fighter. I couldn't be more happy for her. I know that. She went through some hard times and some ups and downs that people go through. She seems like she's in a really good place…Absolutely love her and wish her nothing but the best.”

RELATED: Joanne Wood Post-Fight Interview

On Joanna Jędrzejczyk Being In The 2024 Hall Of Fame Class:

“The first time I ever saw Joanna fight in the UFC, I literally went back and grabbed her and said ‘Come out, watch the rest of the fights.’ We literally sat there all night and watched the rest of the card together. And from that night to tonight, we've become really close friends. And I have so much respect for her…not only from when she was here, but when she retired. I mean, she still does so much stuff with us and for us. And she'll be with us for the rest of her life.”

You can watch the entire clip of White below: