Dana White Talks O'Malley, Poirer & Huge Night In Miami

“So I never thought I'd be saying this,” said UFC CEO Dana White as he began the UFC 299 post-fight press conference. “We're here in Miami. The gate was 14.14 million. A sellout. 19,265 people. The highest grossing event ever at the arena. We broke our own record and is the fourth highest grossing UFC event of all time. Miami is on fire. This place is unbelievable what they've done and the state and the city in the last ten years is phenomenal.”
It was the perfect summation of a wildly successful fight week in South Florida. UFC 299 was one for the ages; a truly excellent slate of fights that peaked with a masterclass performance from bantamweight champion “Suga” Sean O’Malley, who successfully defended his strap in the main event rematch with Marlon Vera. The boss was duly impressed.
“He put on a clinic and I don't know if anybody can finish ‘Chito’ Vera. I mean, that guy's got a chin like nothing I've ever seen…biggest bantamweight fight of all time. Based off energy, excitement, gate and pay per view, it’s by far the biggest fight ever in the bantamweight division. He’s on his way. (O’Malley) is the biggest star in bantamweight history.”
Other points of interest from the press conference:
On Dustin Poirier’s KO of Benoît Saint Denis:
“These are legendary fights. When you when you go in and you face a guy who is a savage and it looks like you can't win this fight or people think you can't win this fight…and then you go in and do it in spectacular fashion the way that he did tonight. His stock again goes through the roof. At his age, all the things he's accomplished, all the things he's done, look at what he did tonight. Poirier went to a whole other level tonight with this fight.”
On The UFC Debut Of Michael ‘Venom’ Page:
“He's a counter-striker and, you know, flashy and we've got to matchmake his next fight the right way. That's probably probably the first time that Kevin (Holland has) ever fought anybody cockier than him.”
On Joanne Wood’s Retirement & Victory:
“An awesome human and incredible fighter. I couldn't be more happy for her. I know that. She went through some hard times and some ups and downs that people go through. She seems like she's in a really good place…Absolutely love her and wish her nothing but the best.”
On Joanna Jędrzejczyk Being In The 2024 Hall Of Fame Class:
“The first time I ever saw Joanna fight in the UFC, I literally went back and grabbed her and said ‘Come out, watch the rest of the fights.’ We literally sat there all night and watched the rest of the card together. And from that night to tonight, we've become really close friends. And I have so much respect for her…not only from when she was here, but when she retired. I mean, she still does so much stuff with us and for us. And she'll be with us for the rest of her life.”
You can watch the entire clip of White below:
UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2 took place live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on March 9, 2024. See the final Prelims & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
