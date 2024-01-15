Coach Conversation | Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Kyte: And this is the main reason I’m fascinated by this fight.

Marshall: They both just walk forward.

Sean is literally going to walk straight forward. Obviously, he’s going to do a host of other things.

Kyte: Both of them are built around “I come forward, I dictate the terms of engagement, I push the pace” and the other guy usually wilts and succumbs.

Strickland vs Du Plessis Countdown

Marshall: Now here’s the thing: I think Dricus has to mix in takedowns and he’s got to get them, because if he doesn’t get them, he’s going to get tired shooting them. He doesn’t have to hold him down for the entire round, but he’s got to hold him down for a minute, 30 seconds, and force Sean to be getting up.

That’s the difference between their coming forward: Sean is going to come forward and strike. You saw it with Izzy — he had zero plans to take Izzy down, which was everyone’s path to victory for him. If I told you before the fight that Sean Strickland wins, you would have said he got takedowns, right?

Kyte: At the absolute least, he clinched a lot and kept it grimy along the fence.

Marshall: Right — forcing grappling. You would have never said he’s not going to grapple at all and he’s only going to throw punches. You would never have said that.

So you know Sean is just walking forward and punching. He’s got all the other skills, but that’s his game. Dricus mixes it up, and we’re going to see what the mixing it up looks like and who fatigues the other person?

Kyte: The funny thing is that Sean can wrestle, Sean can grapple; he just refuses to use it.

X Factor

Kyte: If there were one thing that was going to significantly impact how this fight plays out — that swings it in one direction or the other — what would it be?