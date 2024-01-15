Coach Conversation | Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis

Best Of
Eliot Marshall Offers His Thoughts On Saturday’s Middleweight Championship Main Event
Ahead of every championship fight, UFC staff writer E. Spencer Kyte will sit down with one the sharpest coaching minds in the sport to break down the action and provide UFC fans with insights into each championship pairing from the men that spend their days getting these elite athletes prepared to compete on the biggest stage in the sport.
For UFC 297, Kyte called upon Eliot Marshall, co-owner and head instructor at Easton Training Center in Denver, Colorado to provide his thoughts on four points heading into the fascinating middleweight title main event between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis, which closes out the evening at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night in Toronto.
Best Trait of Each Fighter
Kyte: At a time in the sport where everyone is pretty solid everywhere, generally speaking, what is the one thing that each of these competitors do better than anyone else? What is the one element to their game that stands out the most?
Main Event Preview | UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis
Marshall: Sean is obviously a gamer and can massively stick to a game plan.
Is he really the champ? Did that really happen? You and I both love Eric, and what a great game plan. As much as I love Eric — and I’ve said this to him: I just think Izzy was (overlooking Sean).
He’s taking a break, and now here we are.
UFC 297 FREE FIGHTS: Dricus Du Plessis vs Darren Till | Sean Strickland vs Israel Adesanya | Dricus Du Plessis vs Robert Whittaker | Sean Strickland vs Abus Magomedov
Sean is massively tough, and I think we’ve all seen that he doesn’t give a f*** about anything, so getting beat up is nothing to him, and he seems to be very well rounded, but we don’t know yet. Let’s see what he looks like on the bottom.
Kyte: I’ve always maintained and always said that Strickland is better than we ever give him credit for because his outside the Octagon antics distract us and make us want to say, “It’s not real,” but that performance has to be, at least in part, because of Izzy not showing up.
And I’ve had that conversation with Eric.
Sean did everything right. He had the game plan, 100 percent, and Izzy has talked to Eric about “You did a great job,” so they did all the work, but Izzy also showed up at what — 50 percent? 60 percent?
Marshall: He looked slow, he looked tired — every bad characteristic that someone could show up with for a fight, he had. He looked like he didn’t want to be there.
UFC 297 Breakdown With Brendan Fitzgerald & Sayif Saud
Kyte: I think he thought that he was just gonna walk through him.
Marshall: And that happens with champions. We saw it with Jon Jones against a bunch of guys at the end of his light heavyweight career. (Dominick) Reyes, Thiago (Santos), Anthony Smith — taking nothing away from those guys.
Listen, as much as (Sean and Eric) did everything right, Izzy f***** up.
Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis get into fight in crowd at UFC 296
Kyte: And this is one of the reasons I still adore this sport as much as I do is because we’re going to find out how true that is on Saturday in Toronto because Sean could come out and have a similar performance that makes us go “Maybe Izzy didn’t f*** up as much as I thought?”
Marshall: But look, when you ask me about Dricus now, I think it’s similar — he’s tough, he’s scrappy, he can wrestle. He’s decently well-rounded, but he’s not an Izzy. He’s not a Pereira. He’s not — name the champions right now. He’s not an Islam. He’s not a Volk. He’s nowhere near the skill of these guys.
Kyte: So here’s my question and the reason I’m fascinated by this fight — he ran through Robert Whittaker.
Order UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis
And I know Whittaker has a limited game in some ways, but could this dude just be another Strickland type where we’re always going to underrate him because it doesn’t look pretty and we don’t expect him to be as good as he actually is?
Marshall: That’s exactly what I’m saying, yes. I’m saying they’re the same fighter with different skill sets.
Here’s the thing with Rob Whittaker, though — and everyone likes to look at the actual age of a fighter — but Rob Whittaker has 31 fights; that’s a lot of fights, man. That’s a lot of training camps, and think about all the times he’s been injured. That’s a lot of wear on a body, so it’s never really about your actual age — it can be a factor, but what factors more is your fight age.
Kyte: I think that’s a thing we’re seeing more and more as we continue to progress, and we’ll be discussing more and more going forward.
Path to Victory for Each Fighter
Kyte: Everyone would love a 10-second knockout or a quick submission, but that’s not often how these things go, especially not at the championship level. Instead, it’s usually the competitor that has crafted the better game plan and did the better job of executing things inside the Octagon that comes away with their hand raised and the gold around their waist.
So, how does either man get it done on Saturday night?
UFC 297 Co-Main Event Spotlight: Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva
Marshall: It’s the same or at least very similar: put the other guy on their heels. If you can put them on their heels, neither one of them fights well going backwards.
UFC 297 Breakdown | Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis
Kyte: And this is the main reason I’m fascinated by this fight.
Marshall: They both just walk forward.
Sean is literally going to walk straight forward. Obviously, he’s going to do a host of other things.
Kyte: Both of them are built around “I come forward, I dictate the terms of engagement, I push the pace” and the other guy usually wilts and succumbs.
Strickland vs Du Plessis Countdown
Marshall: Now here’s the thing: I think Dricus has to mix in takedowns and he’s got to get them, because if he doesn’t get them, he’s going to get tired shooting them. He doesn’t have to hold him down for the entire round, but he’s got to hold him down for a minute, 30 seconds, and force Sean to be getting up.
That’s the difference between their coming forward: Sean is going to come forward and strike. You saw it with Izzy — he had zero plans to take Izzy down, which was everyone’s path to victory for him. If I told you before the fight that Sean Strickland wins, you would have said he got takedowns, right?
Kyte: At the absolute least, he clinched a lot and kept it grimy along the fence.
Marshall: Right — forcing grappling. You would have never said he’s not going to grapple at all and he’s only going to throw punches. You would never have said that.
So you know Sean is just walking forward and punching. He’s got all the other skills, but that’s his game. Dricus mixes it up, and we’re going to see what the mixing it up looks like and who fatigues the other person?
Kyte: The funny thing is that Sean can wrestle, Sean can grapple; he just refuses to use it.
X Factor
Kyte: If there were one thing that was going to significantly impact how this fight plays out — that swings it in one direction or the other — what would it be?
Marshall: For me, it’s Sean’s grappling.
We’ve never seen it. We wonder if he has it or where is he with it? And what that will come down to is can Dricus put Sean on the back foot? If he can’t put Sean on the back foot, he’s not going to put him down.
Kyte: Right. If Sean is allowed to keep coming forward, then he doesn’t have to wrestle, but if he has to go backwards, will we see him say, “This can be my change-up.”
Marshall: Reactive double legs take so much timing. Georges (St-Pierre) was so good with them because his timing was impeccable, and he mixed it up with proactive double legs.
I don’t think we’ve seen Dricus shoot too many reactive double legs, where he’s the one on the back foot or even shots in general. He likes to push the pace, so that’s what it is for me.
I don’t think he’s going to shoot right away, but I do think that’s the X factor.
Kyte: One of the things for me here — and I agree with the grappling being a very big X factor — is Sean’s mindset.
He presents loose cannon very well, but this is the first time where he needs to get all the animosity and energy from getting into a fight with this dude in the crowd out of his system before Saturday night, because if he doesn’t get it under wraps, he might get knocked out.
If he fights emotionally, looking to prove a point, I think he gets beaten because he makes a mistake and Dricus makes him pay.
Marshall: I agree, but I don’t think we’re gonna know until we get in the cage.
One Coaching Curiosity
Kyte: Coaches see the sport differently and look at the sport differently than anyone else, picking up on different things and paying attention to movements, habits, or intangible pieces that others might not notice, but that could have a significant impact on the action inside the Octagon.
Every matchup offers its own unique collection of elements that might pique a coach’s interest and get them paying a little closer attention to once the fight gets underway.
So what is that one thing in this matchup?
Marshall: I don’t know much about Dricus’ coaches. Obviously, I know a lot about Eric, and I wanna see what Eric came up with this time.
I know Eric really, really well so I don’t necessarily want to say the thing that he does with his fighters, but I’m interested to see if that will work. If Dricus has to defend that and keep defending that, he won’t be able to get off his offense, and that comes down to footwork and motion.
Kyte: Similarly on that coaching point, an interesting thing to me is that title fights are different; these big moments, these big opportunities are just different.
Yes, these guys have been in title fights at home in South Africa, a couple in KSW, but this is the UFC and you’re going against a coach in Eric that has helped guide three people to UFC titles over the last couple years. This dude knows everything that’s coming, so how do you deal with all this?
You’re the new guys here — how do you deal with it?
Leon’s coach, Dave Lovell, knew the assignment. That first title fight against Kamaru (Usman), he did and said everything correctly the whole way through. What does Dricus’ coach, Morne Visser, do the first time he’s in a UFC championship fight and his guy gets worked in the opening round?
Eric knows exactly how to speak to Sean, how to re-settle him, re-focus him; showed it in the Izzy fight after the second round. So let’s see what Dricus’ team is able to do in this spot.
Maybe they’re great. Maybe they roll right into it and thrive, but we don’t know.
Marshall: We just don’t know.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis, live from from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Dricus Du Plessis Sits Down With Jon Anik | UFC 297
