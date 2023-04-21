Bruno Silva Isn’t Looking Toward The Future

Bruno Silva of Brazil punches Jordan Wright during their middleweight bout during the UFC 269 on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The 33-year-old has fought in the APEX four times in his UFC career already, and he noted that the city of Las Vegas brings back good memories for him. He will step into the Octagon inside the APEX once again this weekend as he faces Brad Tavares at UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes.

Tavares has been fighting in the UFC since 2011, earning a record of 14-7 inside the Octagon. Before Silva entered the UFC, he had been keeping tabs on Tavares.

“When I was fighting in Russia, I was already watching Brad Tavares' fights,” Silva said. “I like his style. My opinion as a fighter is that he has good boxing and good stamina. For me, this is positive. I think I fight better when I face a dangerous fighter. The fights that I lost the most were against fighters that I didn't feel that from them.”

Despite the losses, Silva still has a positive outlook on his fight career. An exciting character in the Octagon, he is staying focused on the present and the future, rather than dwelling on the past.