UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes Results

For the first time in two months, the action inside the Octagon returned to the UFC APEX for a competitive evening of battles capped by a critical matchup in the heavyweight division.

Top 5 contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes squared off in a main event that could very well put the victor in a position to challenge for championship gold next time out, and served as a tense, intrigue way to wrap up an entertaining fight card.

Here’s a look back at how things played out inside the Octagon on Saturday. | Official Scorecards