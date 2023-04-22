For the first time in two months, the action inside the Octagon returned to the UFC APEX for a competitive evening of battles capped by a critical matchup in the heavyweight division.
Top 5 contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Curtis Blaydes squared off in a main event that could very well put the victor in a position to challenge for championship gold next time out, and served as a tense, intrigue way to wrap up an entertaining fight card.
Here’s a look back at how things played out inside the Octagon on Saturday. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes Results
- Sergei Pavlovich defeats Curtis Blaydes by TKO (strikes) at 3:08 of Round 1
- Bruno Silva defeats Brad Tavares by TKO (strikes) at 3:35 of Round 1
- Bobby Green and Jared Gordon is declared a No Contest (accidental clash of heads) at 4:35 of Round 1
- Iasmin Lucindo defeats Brogan Walker by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Jeremiah Wells (30-27, 30-27) defeats Matthew Semelsberger (29-28) by split decision
- Christos Giagos defeats Ricky Glenn by KO (left hand) at 1:35 of Round 1
- Montel Jackson defeats Rani Yahya by KO (punches) at 3:42 of Round 1
- Norma Dumont defeats Karol Rosa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Mohammad Usman defeats Junior Tafa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- William Gomis (29-28, 29-28) defeats Francis Marshall (29-28) by split decision
- Brady Hiestand defeats Batgerel Danaa by TKO (punches) at 4:21 of Round 3
UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes Main Card Results
Sergei Pavlovich defeats Curtis Blaydes by TKO (strikes) at 3:08 of Round 1
Sergei Pavlovich’s menacing march towards the top of the heavyweight division continued on Saturday, as he collected a sixth straight first-round finish, dispatching Curtis Blaydes in his UFC main event.
Both men came out looking to engage on the feet and each had success early, but the longer they stayed standing, the more Pavlovich’s power showed through. Blaydes handled things initially, but the accumulating blows eventually took him off his feet not once, but twice, and from there, the surging Russian was sure to seal the deal.
Pavlovich is now riding a six-fight winning streak, with each of those wins coming in the first five minutes, and his last three wins coming against Blaydes, Tai Tuivasa, and Derrick Lewis. With this victory, a championship opportunity can’t be too far off for the record-setting finisher. | Official Scorecards
Bruno Silva defeats Brad Tavares by TKO (strikes) at 3:35 of Round 1
Bruno Silva collected a first-round stoppage win in Saturday’s penultimate contest, clipping and then finishing Brad Tavares late in the frame.
The Hawaiian veteran was getting the better of things in the early moments of the contest, displaying his patented technical striking. But Silva started finding his range and fired back, stinging Tavares with a check right that wobbled him, following it up with a knee up the middle that landed flush before dropping him with a laser-sighted left hand. The Brazilian pounced on his fallen foe and the referee was quick to intervene and halt the action.
With the victory, Silva gets back into the win column, snapping a two-fight skid. The 33-year-old is now 4-2 in the UFC and 23-8 overall, with 20 of those wins coming by way of knockout. | Official Scorecards
Bobby Green and Jared Gordon is declared a No Contest (accidental clash of heads) at 4:35 of Round 1
The matchup of veteran lightweights ended late in the first round with a sequence kicked off by an inadvertent clash of heads.
Late in the opening round, Bobby Green looked to close the distance as Jared Gordon ducked, with Green’s head colliding with the temple of Gordon. “Flash” fell to the canvas, Green followed up with heavy ground-and-pound as he should, and referee Keith Peterson stepped in to stop the contest.
The sequence was reviewed by the replay official and the commission, and the bout was correctly declared a No Contest. Great job by all involved to arrive at the right outcome. | Official Scorecards
Iasmin Lucindo defeats Brogan Walker by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Brazilian youngster Iasmin Lucindo dominated Brogan Walker on Saturday evening to secure the first UFC victory of her career.
Lucindo found her range and landed with power early in this one and never really lost sight of the target, smashing Walker with big right hands in every round without ever being in any danger herself. She showcased some of her grappling in the second, taking Walker down and climbing into mount, but did the majority of her quality work standing.
After dropping her debut to fellow emerging talent Yasmin Jauregui last August, the 21-year-old gets herself into the win column as a member of the UFC roster for the first time. Now 14-5 overall, the future is bright for the youngest female fighter on the roster. | Official Scorecards
Jeremiah Wells (30-27, 30-27) defeats Matthew Semelsberger (29-28) by split decision
Power shots were thrown right out of the chute and landed routinely as Jeremiah Wells and Matthew Semelsberger kicked off the main card in explosive fashion.
In each of the first two rounds, Semelsberger rocked Wells with quick, powerful strikes, putting the Philadelphia native on shaky legs. But each time, Wells was able to deposit Semelsberger on the canvas with amplitude, spending the majority of each round landing short shots from top position. Early in the third, Wells again elevated Semelsberger and got him to the ground, returning him to the canvas when he worked free while neutralizing all of his offense.
The judges were tasked with determining the winner and two saw the fight for Wells, awarding the surging 36-year-old the split decision victory. Now 4-0 in the UFC and riding a six-fight winning streak overall, Wells should land a step up in competition once again next time out. | Official Scorecards
Christos Giagos defeats Ricky Glenn by KO (left hand) at 1:35 of Round 1
Statement made!
Christos Giagos was thankful to finally not be fighting a specialist and made the absolute most of it, clipping Ricky Glenn with a left hand to the temple that sent the tall lightweight veteran falling face-first to the canvas.
The follow-up blows came quickly on the canvas, prompting referee Jacob Montalvo to step in and stop the contest.
This was Giagos’ first fight in nearly a year and first victory since submitting his now teammate Sean Soriano 23 months ago. Clearly an emotional moment for Giagos, “The Spartan” moved to 20-10 with the win and got things moving in the right direction again to kick off his 2023 campaign. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes Prelim Results
Montel Jackson defeats Rani Yahya by KO (punches) at 3:42 of Round 1
Montel Jackson collected the biggest win of his UFC career on Saturday, knocking out Rani Yahya in the first round.
“Quik” was patient in his early approach with the Brazilian jiu jitsu ace, picking his spots on the feet and focusing exclusively on defending and extracting himself from danger when Yahya dragged the fight to the canvas.
Back upright and in the center, Jackson clocked the veteran with a clean left hand that put Yahya down, with the finishing blows on the canvas landing true to close things out.
This is now four straight victories for the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate, who advances to 13-2 overall with the win and should land another step up in competition next time out. | Official Scorecards
Norma Dumont defeats Karol Rosa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Norma Dumont picked up her second straight victory and fifth win in six starts on Saturday, out-working fellow Brazilian Karol Rosa in a competitive featherweight clash.
“The Immortal” was the more aggressive and effective of the two in all facets, throwing and landing more than Rosa, including opening a cut under the eye of her countrywoman, while doing well to control the majority of the action in the clinch. Rosa tried to rally in the third, sitting Dumont down with the biggest shot of the fight, only to pursue the clinch and squander the opportunity.
Easily the most active fighter in the 145-pound weight class, Dumont believed that a victory would put in a position to face champion Amanda Nunes for the title next time out. While that remains to be seen, this victory certainly keeps her at the top of the list of potential contenders in the featherweight ranks. | Official Scorecards
Mohammad Usman defeats Junior Tafa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Mohammad Usman emerged victorious over Junior Tafa in the battle of heavyweights whose older brothers also compete in the UFC.
Tafa’s more powerful, more punishing striking ruled the moments when the fight was one the feet, but Usman was able to put the Australian on the canvas in the second, smothering him while landing a smattering of shots from top position.
The heavyweight winner from the last season of The Ultimate Fighter, Usman went right back to the takedown in the third, replicating his efforts from the second for most of the round. In the waning moments, Tafa worked back to his feet and connected with more heavy shots, adding intrigue to the reading of the scorecards.
In the end, the judges awarded the bout to Usman. While it wasn't as dramatic as his win over Zac Pauga last time out, but Usman has now earned back-to-back wins to start his UFC career while spoiling Tafa’s debut in the process. | Official Scorecards
William Gomis (29-28, 29-28) defeats Francis Marshall (29-28) by split decision
The range management skills of William Gomis proved too much for Francis Marshall in a preliminary card battle between young featherweights.
In both the first and the second, Gomis kept Marshall outside, peppering him with rangy kicks and quality movement that caused the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate problems. Marshall tried desperately to chase down a finish in the third, eventually securing a takedown, attacking a rear-naked choke and closing out the frame with strikes from three-quarter mount.
The judges were called upon to render the official verdict, with two of the three seeing the contest for Gomis, who picked up his second UFC win in as many starts and tenth consecutive win overall while bouncing Marshall from the ranks of the unbeaten. | Official Scorecards
Brady Hiestand defeats Batgerel Danaa by TKO (punches) at 4:21 of Round 3
TUF 29 finalist Brady Hiestand kicked off the action with a gutsy come-from-behind victory over Batgerel Danaa.
After a competitive, relatively even opening round, Danaa dropped and busted up Hiestand in the second, hurting him badly before weathering a stretch with the 23-year-old on his back.
The Mongolian veteran defended well, turned into top position and continued hammering away on Hiestand, leaving him wearing it heading into the third. But in the final stanza, Hiestand stood his ground and started to rally, eventually dragging Danaa to the canvas and punching his way to victory.
This was a tenacious showing from the Spokane, Washington native, who picked up his second consecutive win and first finish inside the Octagon to move to 7-2 overall. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes took place live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on April 22, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!