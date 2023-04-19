 Skip to main content
Sergei Pavlovich of Russia reacts after defeating Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight fight during the UFC 277 event at American Airlines Center on July 30, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

The Swift And Explosive Sergei Pavlovich

Heavyweight Finish Specialist Brings Five Fight Win Streak To Showdown With Blaydes
By E. Spencer Kyte, on Twitter @spencerkyte • Apr. 19, 2023

Theodore Roosevelt’s famous referral to a West African proverb — “Speak softly and carry a big stick — you will go far” — is a perfect way of thinking about surging Russian Sergei Pavlovich, a man of few words who strolls into the Octagon with giant sticks of dynamite in his hands, ready to detonate on his next opponent.

Since dropping his promotional debut to Alistair Overeem in Beijing, China, towards the end of November 2018, the 30-year-old heavyweight has made five appearances inside the UFC cage. All of them have resulted in victories. None of them has gone to a second round.

Full Fight Card Preview

“It's nice to finish the fight beautiful and swift, but I always prepare for a full fight,” Pavlovich said when asked about his personal brand of “Big Stick Ideology” ahead of his main event clash with Curtis Blaydes this weekend at the UFC APEX.

While his preparations are undoubtedly tailored to a lengthy battle, lately, Pavlovich has needed less than a minute to dispatch what should have been, in theory, his most challenging opponents to date.

Sergei Pavlovich of Russia punches Tai Tuivasa of Australia in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Amway Center

Sergei Pavlovich of Russia punches Tai Tuivasa of Australia in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Amway Center on December 03, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

After being unable to compete in 2020 and 2021 for various reasons, the domineering heavyweight returned to action against Shamil Abdurakhimov on last year’s March event in London, shaking off the rust and collecting the finish in just over four minutes. That win set up a clash with Derrick Lewis at UFC 277 in Dallas, which Pavlovich won in 55 seconds, much to the dismay of Lewis and many observers that felt the contest was stopped prematurely.

Four months later, the menacing big man closed out his 3-0 year by shaving a second off his UFC personal best finishing time against Tai Tuivasa, wading into the fray and crushing the charismatic Australian with precision thunderbolts along the fence.

When asked how the two years away contributed to his current form, Pavlovich explained, “I worked really hard and tried to pay attention to the things I spent less time on before and improved. During that time, I had developed a huge passion and desire to fight.”

As for vanquishing tenured contenders like Lewis and Tuivasa with incredible swiftness, the ascending contender sees it as nothing more than doing his job.

Sergei Pavlovich of Russia reacts after defeating Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight fight during the UFC 277 event at American Airlines Center on July 30, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Sergei Pavlovich of Russia reacts after defeating Derrick Lewis in a heavyweight fight during the UFC 277 event at American Airlines Center on July 30, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“It's my job and I like to do whatever it takes to get to my ultimate goal — finishing the fight.”

In case it wasn’t clear before, Pavlovich is extremely good at his job, but now he’s poised to face a different kind of monster in his showdown with Blaydes on Saturday.

Saturday's Fighters On The Rise 

Where Lewis and Tuivasa are large, lumbering men with deceptive athleticism, the 32-year-old Blaydes has transformed into a specimen over the course of his 16-fight UFC career. Gone is the loose midsection and uncertain approach to striking from his early ventures into the Octagon, replaced by a tightened core and functional muscle spread across his six-foot-four frame, with crisp, powerful boxing serving as a dangerous accompaniment to his vaunted wrestling attack.

A Chicagoland native now based in Colorado, where he trains with the Elevation Fight Team, Blaydes has gone 12-3 with one no contest since touching down in the UFC, with the first two of those losses coming against former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Lewis accounted for the most recent setback, catching the wrestler with a crushing uppercut as he changed levels from too far out and paid a dire price.

Free Fight | Sergei Pavlovich vs Tai Tuivasa
Free Fight | Sergei Pavlovich vs Tai Tuivasa
/

Since then, however, the former junior college national champion has posted three victories, including a second-round finish of Chris Daukaus where his boxing was so clean and crisp that he didn’t even need to dip into his wrestling bag to get the victory.

“I knew we (were) going to meet in the cage soon,” Pavlovich said when asked about eyeing Blaydes as a potential opponent prior to the matchup being announced.

RELATED: What You Need To Know About Pavlovich vs Blaydes

“Me and my team did great work researching my opponent,” he continued, offering the “speak softly” part of the Roosevelt approach in beginning to explain what he needs to be prepared for when he steps in with Blaydes this weekend. “I have been training really hard, so I'm ready for anything.”

There is a “matter of fact” nature to Pavlovich and many of his Russian contemporaries when it comes to discussing their careers, their achievements, and the kinds of milestone moments that seem to be discussed far more and in greater detail with modern North American athletes.

It’s not that they’re unaffected by their accomplishments or trying to fit the Hollywood stereotype of stoic, emotionless marauders in the Ivan Drago vein, but rather that they’re much more focused on the task at hand and tackling the next challenge.

Order UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

“I'd like to say that I haven't really gotten the time to reflect, but I know that I'm on the right path,” Pavlovich said when asked about his current run of success, adding that headlining for the first time is “great validation and proof that all the time I spend training in the gym is paying off.”

It’s more of the same when asked about Saturday’s main event, and the possibility of fighting for the heavyweight title in the not-too-distant future.

“The fight is the first thing on my mind right now; after that we will see,” he said how a victory this weekend would impact his current title trajectory before simply saying that his bout with Blaydes will be “a real battle.”

In many ways, it’s like his approach in the Octagon — economical and effective.

This concludes the “speaking softly” portion of things for Pavlovich; now comes the fun part with the stick.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

:
"This company has been on fire for the last seven years and now that we will be adding WWE to the portfolio, I am excited to take this to another level. Vince is a savage in the wrestling space, Ari is a beast at what he does, and then add what we at UFC bring to the table and there is no limit to what this company can accomplish in the next few years." - Dana White

Endeavor Announces UFC and WWE To Form A $21+ Billion…

More
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 289: Nunes vs Peña 3, Live From Rogers Arena In Vancouver, Canada On June 10, 2023
Announcements

Women's Bantamweight Championship Trilogy Bout…

UFC 289: Nunes vs Peña 3 Takes Place On Saturday, June 10 At Vancouver's Rogers Arena

More
A general view of the Octagon prior to the Road to UFC event at Etihad Arena on October 23, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Road To UFC Season 2 Participants Announced

Opening Round Takes Place At The UFC Performance Institute Shanghai On May 27 & 28 

More
: