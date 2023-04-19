The Swift And Explosive Sergei Pavlovich

Since dropping his promotional debut to Alistair Overeem in Beijing, China, towards the end of November 2018, the 30-year-old heavyweight has made five appearances inside the UFC cage. All of them have resulted in victories. None of them has gone to a second round.

“It's nice to finish the fight beautiful and swift, but I always prepare for a full fight,” Pavlovich said when asked about his personal brand of “Big Stick Ideology” ahead of his main event clash with Curtis Blaydes this weekend at the UFC APEX.

While his preparations are undoubtedly tailored to a lengthy battle, lately, Pavlovich has needed less than a minute to dispatch what should have been, in theory, his most challenging opponents to date.