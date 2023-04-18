What You Need To Know About Pavlovich vs Blaydes

Curtis Blaydes takes down Jairzinho Rozenstruik of Suriname in their heavyweight fight during the UFC 266 event on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

This main card bout went the distance, but Blaydes had complete control the whole time. The only notable damage from Rozenstruik was in the second round, when he sent a left knee to Blaydes’ right eye that was completely shut by the start of the third round. Knowing that his vision was skewed, the Chicago native didn’t want to take any chances getting knocked out, so he took down Rozenstruik to avoid the standup game. The then No-6-ranked heavyweight couldn’t defend it and Blaydes won with 104 total strikes and 6:21 minutes of ground control compared to Rozenstruik’s 0:00.

What’s At Stake?

With a victory, the winner could secure a title shot against newly-crowned champ Jon Jones. Considering they are two of the best heavyweights in the world with some of the most impressive highlight reels in the division, adding another win at such an important time could be the perfect formula to earning a chance to fight Jones.

If Sergei Pavlovich were to win, this would be his sixth straight win and would make his overall record 18-1.

If Curtis Blaydes were to prevail, he would be on a four-fight winning streak and move his overall record to 18-4.

How to Watch

The Main Card begins at 7pm/4pm ET/PT, and the Prelims start at 4pm/1pm ET/PT. You can watch on ESPN, ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass!