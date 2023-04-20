Jared Gordon: ‘It’s Going To Be Fun’

After I beat Bobby, I feel like going to [fight] Paddy is going backwards. If it was some big opportunity like a [co-main] or main event spot down the line, then maybe. Once I get past this on Saturday, I’m risking fighting Paddy again. It would put me in a really big spotlight, and I think some people want to see it, I feel like other people don’t want to see it. I don’t think it’s worthy of a main event spot right now or anything like that, so I think he’d have to come back, get a win and prove that he’s a game opponent again.”

Once the dust settled after their clash at UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev, “Flash” got back to training with his attention set on Green. With four weeks left of camp, Gordon took a two-day break from training and flew from his current residence in Florida to Los Angeles, California, to compete during the filming of a couple’s edition of American Ninja Warrior.

Initially not wanting to take part in it, considering it took place in the middle of his most important eight weeks of the year thus far, Gordon eventually agreed and used it as a break from his non-stop training sessions to reset his body and mind ahead of his final preparations for Green.

“Me and my wife were on the couple’s edition of American Ninja Warrior a couple weeks ago,” Gordon said. “It was pretty crazy. She did great, I didn’t do so well. Harder than fighting. Super hard. The girls and guys are animals; so strong, so athletic. It was a great experience.

“I never watched it, but my wife was on the show three times before we got on together. I only started watching it and getting into it when I got back with my wife who I’ve known since first grade. We broke up, got back together and she was in the sport, so when we got back together, I started learning about it. I never thought I’d compete in it, but then she was like, ‘Let’s apply together,’ and I was like, ‘No, it’s in the middle of my fight camp.’ We went to LA three [or] four weeks ago. We were there for two days, so we were in and out and it was a lot of fun. It kind of broke up camp for me so it was good, I think.”