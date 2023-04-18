Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes

Jackson competed on the first episode of Season 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), defeating Rico DiSciullo by third-round technical knockout, then graduated to the UFC less than one year after making his professional debut.

“Quik” lost his first start in the promotion in a “thrown into the deep end” pairing with Ricky Simon before rattling off three straight victories, and then repeated the same pattern with a setback against tough Welshman Brett Johns and another tetra-pack of wins. Now 12-2 overall and closing in on the five-year anniversary of that DWCS triumph, the 30-year-old feels poised to show he’s capable of competing with the next tier of talent in the bantamweight ranks.

Jackson is long and tall for the division, standing five-foot-10 with a 75-inch reach, and has giant mitts that come in handy when he’s looking to clasp his hands and work for takedowns. He was on the Olympic wrestling track before pursuing MMA, and his grappling has been his calling card thus far, but he’s shown steady improvements in his striking, most notably in his first-round finish of Jesse Strader.

Saturday night, the Milwaukee native squares off with Rani Yahya in a contest that is going to test his defensive grappling skills and show just how well he’s able to use his length to his advantage. The 38-year-old Brazilian is crafty, but limited, as his striking has never been more than a means to end in terms of closing the distance, and he hasn’t competed since posting a unanimous decision win over Kyung Ho Kang in November 2021.

In order to extend his winning streak to four and get by Yahya, Jackson will need to maintain space, dominate the striking, and be mindful of every interaction on the ground with the slick submission ace. If he’s able to successfully navigate this tricky assignment, another step up in competition and date with someone further up the divisional ladder should come next.

