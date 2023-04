Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs Blaydes

UFC returned to the UFC APEX with a pivotal clash in the heavyweight division that saw No. 3 ranked Sergei Pavlovich extend his streak of first-round TKO finishes to six after taking out No. 4 Curtis Blaydes. In the co-main event, Bruno Silva made it a quick night against Brad Tavares at middleweight.

