Brandon Moreno's Golden Opportunity

That one reason was Moreno getting his crack at Figueiredo exactly three weeks after he stopped Royval in the first round. A few fights later in Las Vegas, the Brazilian successfully defended his crown with his own first-round finish of Perez, setting up a wild chain events that now places the 125-pound standouts in this Saturday’s UFC 256 main event.

Figueiredo immediately told the UFC that he was ready to stay in Vegas and defend his title. Then Moreno got the call from his manager.

“Do you want the fight on December 12?”

“It was crazy because in that moment, it was three weeks until the fight, so I was very nervous,” recalled Moreno. “But I talked with my head coach and he said, ‘You are ready. You don't have injuries from the fight, you're healthy, you're in shape, and you have cardio. So it's your time and your opportunity.’ And I took it because it is my opportunity to change my life.”