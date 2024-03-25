Bill Algeo: Life Is Too Sweet

Lamas earned a unanimous decision win, collecting 10-8 scores across the board in the third to claim the victory, but the pair earned Fight of the Night honors, providing Algeo with a little additional financial ointment to ease the sting of a lopsided final round and loss in his promotional debut, not that he’s one to get too bent out of shape about the ups and downs that come over the course of a career forged in the cage.

The 34-year-old earned his stripes on the rugged East Coast regional circuit, logging the majority of his pre-UFC appearances in CFFC and Ring of Combat, claiming gold in each promotion while facing a tough slate, including future UFC competitors Shane Burgos and Jared Gordon.

He auditioned for a spot on the UFC roster during Season 3 of Dana White’s Contender Series, facing off with former TUF contestant Brendan Loughnane, but dropped a unanimous decision to the British standout. He returned to CFFC, collecting a win two months later, and then got the call to face Lamas two weeks after that.

All the while, Algeo was focused on running his gym, teaching classes, and being a family man, things that continue to be his chief motivations even while he’s in the midst of a solid run on the biggest stage in the sport.