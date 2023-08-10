Vicente Luque Career Highlights

Power Slap
This weekend, Vicente Luque makes his 20th walk to the Octagon as he prepares to face fellow Brazilian Rafael Dos Anjos in the main event of the evening.
Learn more about “The Silent Assassin’s” career highlights, UFC record and standout fights that led him to this point.
Rise Of Vicente Luque
- Vicente Luque made his UFC debut on July 12, 2015, where he faced Michael Graves on The Ultimate Fighter: American Top Team vs Blackzilians finale card.
- The Brazilian mixed martial artist was a contestant on the 21st season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2015.
- Throughout his career, Luque has earned eight post-fight bonuses - four Performance of the Night and four Fight of the Night.
- “The Silent Assassin” has the second most finishes in UFC welterweight division history with 13.
- He is tied with Thiago Alves and Li Jingliang for second most knockouts in UFC welterweight division history with 8.
Vicente Luque Fight Highlights
UFC 265 - Vicente Luque vs Michael Chiesa (August 7, 2021) Watch on UFC Fight Pass
This fight was a classic example of the saying ‘oh how quickly the tables turn’ as “The Silent Assassin” submitted Michael Chiesa in the first round. Luque tagged Chiesa with a jab, but Chiesa used that as an opportunity for a takedown, which took the fight to the mat.
The two scrambled on the mat, with Chiesa nearly locking in a choke of his own, but Luque was able to get free, securing his own D’Arce choke at 3:25 of the first round.
UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 – Vicente Luque vs Mike Perry (August 10, 2019)
Luque vs Perry earned Fight of the Night honors in Uruguay, and for good reason.
Free Fight | Vicente Luque vs Mike Perry
In the first round, both men were cut, as they both were finding success with the jabs that they were throwing. The intensity continued into the second and third rounds. Things got bloodier in the final frame as Luque attempted to go for the guillotine choke.
“The Silent Assassin” would be the one who edged out the split decision victory and sent Perry home with a broken nose.
UFC 205 – Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad (November 12, 2016) Watch on UFC Fight Pass
This would be the first meeting between Luque and Muhammad, with Luque securing a highlight for the ages, a first-round knockout over Muhammad.
All Luque needed to earn the win was 89 seconds. He landed a left hook that sent Muhammad to the canvas, followed by some strikes that put Muhammad out for good. Luque and Muhammad would meet for the second time in 2022, where “Remember The Name” would earn his revenge with a unanimous decision victory.
Vicente Luque’s UFC Record
UFC on ESPN (8/6/22) Luque was knocked out by Geoff Neal at 2:01 of the third round
UFC on ESPN (4/16/22) Luque lost a five round unanimous decision to Belal Muhammad
UFC 265 (8/7/21) Luque submitted Michael Chiesa via D’Arce choke at 3:25 of the first round
UFC 260 (3/27/21) Luque submitted Tyron Woodley via brabo choke at 3:56 of the first round
UFC Fight Night (8/1/20) Luque knocked out Randy Brown at 4:56 of the second round
UFC 249 (5/9/20) Luque defeated Niko Price via TKO (Doctor Stoppage) at 3:37 of the third round
UFC 244 (11/2/19) Luque lost a three round unanimous decision to Stephen Thompson
UFC Fight Night (8/10/19) Luque won a three round split decision over Mike Perry
UFC Fight Night (5/18/19) Luque stopped Derrick Krantz via strikes at 3:52 of the first round
UFC on ESPN (2/17/19) Luque stopped Bryan Barberena via strikes at 4:54 of the third round
UFC 229 (10/6/18) Luque knocked out Jalin Turner at 3:52 of the first round
UFC Fight Night (5/19/18) Luque knocked out Chad Laprise at 4:16 of the first round
UFC Fight Night (10/28/17) Luque submitted Niko Price via D’Arce choke at 4:08 of the second round
UFC Fight Night (3/18/17) Luque lost a three round unanimous decision to Leon Edwards
UFC 205 (11/12/16) Luque knocked out Belal Muhammad at 1:19 of the first round
UFC Fight Night (9/24/16) Luque knocked out Hector Urbina at 1:00 of the first round
UFC Fight Night (7/7/16) Luque submitted Alvaro Herrera via D’Arce choke at 3:52 of the second round
UFC on FOX (12/19/15) Luque submitted Hayder Hassan via anaconda choke at 2:13 of the first round
TUF 21 Finale (7/12/15) Luque lost a three round unanimous decision to Michael Graves
The Ultimate Fighter, Season 21
In fight 12, Luque lost a split decision to Hayder Hassan
In fight seven, Luque submitted Nathan Coy via anaconda choke in the third round
Rapid Q&A
What is Vicente Luque’s record?
- 21-9-1
What is Vicente Luque’s age?
- 31 years old
How tall is Vicente Luque?
- 5”11
What is Vicente Luque’s reach?
- 75.5 in
Where is Vicente Luque from?
- Vicente Luque was born in Westwood, New Jersey, but fights out of Brasília, Brasil. He speaks English, Portuguese, and Spanish.
What weight division is Vicente Luque in?
- Vicente Luque is in the UFC welterweight division.
How many fights does Vicente Luque have in his career?
- Vicente Luque has 31 professional MMA fights in his career. His professional career started in 2009.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
UFC Unfiltered
UFC UNFILTERED | Rafael Dos Anjos & Vicente Luque…
