Vicente Luque Career Highlights

All Luque needed to earn the win was 89 seconds. He landed a left hook that sent Muhammad to the canvas, followed by some strikes that put Muhammad out for good. Luque and Muhammad would meet for the second time in 2022, where “Remember The Name” would earn his revenge with a unanimous decision victory.

Vicente Luque’s UFC Record

UFC on ESPN (8/6/22) Luque was knocked out by Geoff Neal at 2:01 of the third round

UFC on ESPN (4/16/22) Luque lost a five round unanimous decision to Belal Muhammad

UFC 265 (8/7/21) Luque submitted Michael Chiesa via D’Arce choke at 3:25 of the first round

UFC 260 (3/27/21) Luque submitted Tyron Woodley via brabo choke at 3:56 of the first round

UFC Fight Night (8/1/20) Luque knocked out Randy Brown at 4:56 of the second round

UFC 249 (5/9/20) Luque defeated Niko Price via TKO (Doctor Stoppage) at 3:37 of the third round

UFC 244 (11/2/19) Luque lost a three round unanimous decision to Stephen Thompson

UFC Fight Night (8/10/19) Luque won a three round split decision over Mike Perry

UFC Fight Night (5/18/19) Luque stopped Derrick Krantz via strikes at 3:52 of the first round

UFC on ESPN (2/17/19) Luque stopped Bryan Barberena via strikes at 4:54 of the third round

UFC 229 (10/6/18) Luque knocked out Jalin Turner at 3:52 of the first round

UFC Fight Night (5/19/18) Luque knocked out Chad Laprise at 4:16 of the first round

UFC Fight Night (10/28/17) Luque submitted Niko Price via D’Arce choke at 4:08 of the second round

UFC Fight Night (3/18/17) Luque lost a three round unanimous decision to Leon Edwards

UFC 205 (11/12/16) Luque knocked out Belal Muhammad at 1:19 of the first round

UFC Fight Night (9/24/16) Luque knocked out Hector Urbina at 1:00 of the first round

UFC Fight Night (7/7/16) Luque submitted Alvaro Herrera via D’Arce choke at 3:52 of the second round

UFC on FOX (12/19/15) Luque submitted Hayder Hassan via anaconda choke at 2:13 of the first round

TUF 21 Finale (7/12/15) Luque lost a three round unanimous decision to Michael Graves

The Ultimate Fighter, Season 21

In fight 12, Luque lost a split decision to Hayder Hassan

In fight seven, Luque submitted Nathan Coy via anaconda choke in the third round