Main Event Spotlight | UFC Atlantic City

With a kickboxing-heavy attack, she already owns the second largest strike differential in 125-pound history (+2.74). Look no further than her bout with Tabatha Ricci for a prime exhibit of this craft. She had a +67 differential when the final horn sounded in that one. A black belt in karate, Fiorot is also deft in her defense. She’s managed to avoid almost 70% of her opponents’ significant strikes, the second best all-time among flyweights.

With her opponent’s obvious talent for both throwing and avoiding hands, Blanchfield might well be tempted to switch to her ground game. She’ll have to exercise some caution here, however. Of the 12 takedowns attempted against her, Fiorot has thwarted 11 of them. That equates to a 91.7% takedown defense, and the ten seconds she spent on her back during the one successful takedown rank her at the second-lowest bottom position in flyweight history.

Meeting In The Middle

At least on paper, Blanchfield and Fiorot are a lot more alike than they are different. Each only has one loss on their professional record; losses that occurred over five years ago before joining the UFC. Each fighter is a perfect 6-0 in their respective UFC careers. That already ties them for seventh-most victories in the division’s history, with a long way yet to go. Those six wins are tied for the longest streak in the 125-pound ranks.