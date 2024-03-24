Main Event Spotlight | UFC Atlantic City

Announcements
UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Fiorot Features A Crucial Flyweight Main Event. We Break Down The Numbers That Could Determine The Winner.
For the second consecutive week, the elite of the women’s flyweight division are making moves in the main event, this time in Atlantic City, NJ, for UFC Fight Night: Blanchfiled vs Fiorot.
Over the course of their relatively short tenures in the promotion, both Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot have introduced themselves as the next generation of the 125-pound contenders, routinely and decisively knocking off top-tier talents as they make their respective cases for a shot at the title.
After Saturday night’s meeting, one fighter will inch closer to that dream, while one will suffer her first UFC loss. Let’s take a look at some of the numbers that could determine which flyweight gets their hand raised at Boardwalk Hall.
Erin Blanchfield
Despite having her first UFC bout in late 2021, New Jersey’s Blanchfield already boasts some record-setting numbers in the striking department. Her +2.26 significant strike differential is holding at the fifth most in flyweight history, while the accuracy of those strikes is good enough for sixth place.
While this particular matchup all but guarantees some thrilling striking exchanges, “Cold Blooded” can and does fall back on some excellent grappling work when the fight dictates.
A black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, the No. 2-ranked Blanchfield has already secured more time in a position of control than any flyweight in history. 55.1% of her fight time so far has been in such a position. Much of that control time has been in top position (39.4% of her fight time), which is second only to submission record-holder Gillian Robertson. The seven takedowns Blanchfield secured in her bout vs Miranda Maverick are tied for first in UFC women’s flyweight history. Half of her UFC wins are via submission (vs JJ Aldrich, Molly McCann, and Jessica Andrade).
Manon Fiorot
France’s Fiorot has rocketed to the No. 3 spot in the flyweight rankings on the strength of some of the best striking in any of the women’s divisions.
With a kickboxing-heavy attack, she already owns the second largest strike differential in 125-pound history (+2.74). Look no further than her bout with Tabatha Ricci for a prime exhibit of this craft. She had a +67 differential when the final horn sounded in that one. A black belt in karate, Fiorot is also deft in her defense. She’s managed to avoid almost 70% of her opponents’ significant strikes, the second best all-time among flyweights.
With her opponent’s obvious talent for both throwing and avoiding hands, Blanchfield might well be tempted to switch to her ground game. She’ll have to exercise some caution here, however. Of the 12 takedowns attempted against her, Fiorot has thwarted 11 of them. That equates to a 91.7% takedown defense, and the ten seconds she spent on her back during the one successful takedown rank her at the second-lowest bottom position in flyweight history.
Meeting In The Middle
At least on paper, Blanchfield and Fiorot are a lot more alike than they are different. Each only has one loss on their professional record; losses that occurred over five years ago before joining the UFC. Each fighter is a perfect 6-0 in their respective UFC careers. That already ties them for seventh-most victories in the division’s history, with a long way yet to go. Those six wins are tied for the longest streak in the 125-pound ranks.
Interestingly, the fighters are in a statistical dead heat in strikes landed per minute (5.58 for Blanchfield, 6.05 for Fiorot), as well as strikes absorbed per minute (3.32 vs 3.31). Their respective striking defenses also hover in the statistically elite range (62.4% Blanchfield, 69.6% Fiorot).
While the two women don’t have any opponents in common to date, each has faced and defeated a former champion. Blanchfield defeated Jessica Andrade by submission in February 2023, and Fiorot took a unanimous decision nod over Rose Namajunas last September. This is the clearest evidence that both fighters have the mettle to compete at the highest levels of the sport.
