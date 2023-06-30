Ariane Lipski Looks To Impose Her Game

Putting together a dominant win against Gatto this weekend would certainly be impressive, considering Gatto’s only career loss has come at the hands of ranked flyweight Tracy Cortez.

Lipski knows that beating Gatto is going to be a challenge, as she’s expecting her to bring high-quality jiu jitsu to their showdown. She is confident that she has prepared for everything that Gatto brings to the table and that she’s ready to deliver in the UFC APEX.

“I have to go there and impose my game,” Lipski said. “You can definitely expect a great fight with two fighters that move forward.”

One of Lipski’s motivators ahead of this fight was training alongside former UFC bantamweight and UFC featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. The two trained at American Top Team and at the Lioness Studio as Nunes prepared for her final bout at UFC 289 and Lipski trained for her bout with Gatto.

Spending time in the same fight cycle as Nunes inspired Lipski and gave her a daily reminder of how to become great.

“She was always there to assist me and always trying to help,” Lipski said. “Whenever I was on the mat she’d help me with some details. We wrestled together, but it was just amazing to be there and to see her training. That was very important.”

Watching Nunes close the final chapter of her storybook career was something that Lipski will never forget, and the fact that she was able to be there for the ride gives her even more motivation to be her absolute best against Gatto.

“I’ll give it my all to get this win,” Lipski said.