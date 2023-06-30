The Fights | The 2023 Half-Year Awards

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

As anticipated, the featherweight co-main event between Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda was absolutely bonkers.

The opening round was a five-minute blur of heavy shots and scrambles, submission attempts and escapes, blood, sweat, and general chaos.

It was much of the same in the second, with fatigue setting in for both men, but not slowing the action in the slightest before Caceres grabbed control of the action early in the third, hammering Pineda to the body and putting on him for the majority of the frame.

Everyone expected this fight to be in the mix for Fight of the Night and it still managed to exceed expectations. With the victory, Caceres picked up a second straight win, moving to 7-1 over his last eight.

4 – Kelvin Gastelum vs Chris Curtis

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2