The Submissions | 2023 Half-Year Awards

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Davey Grant snatched victory from the jaws of defeat on Saturday night, choking out Raphael Assunção in the final seconds of the third round.

Assuncao fought a smart, technical fight through the first two rounds, but Grant came out attacking and looking to finish in the second. He had Assuncao hurt multiple times, but the fight shifted following a stoppage and point deduction late in the round.

MORE HALF-YEAR AWARDS: The Newcomers | The Upsets

Referee Keith Peterson took a point from Grant for repeated fence grabs, but rather than restarting them on the ground, they resumed on the feet, and Grant made the most of it, hurting Assuncao before locking up a reverse triangle choke to secure the finish.

This was a wild comeback for the ever-dangerous Brit, who made the most of this short-notice opportunity to pick up a second straight win. Assuncao took off his gloves and left them in the center of the cage following the contest, signaling the end of his career, with the Brazilian walking away with a 29-9 record overall.

4 - Erin Blanchfield Submits Jessica Andrade

UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Blanchfield