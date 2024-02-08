Andre Fili: Finding His Flow State

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

When looking ahead to the rest of 2024, Fili has four goals in mind: go undefeated, fight four times, make a bunch of money and take care of the people who love and support him. The core of his support system trains alongside him at Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, California. Fili joined the world-renowned gym when he was 19 years old and hasn’t looked back since.

“Being at Team Alpha Male has been a huge part of my life,” Fili said. “I think it probably saved my life as a kid. I was getting in a lot of trouble, and I wasn’t making a lot of good choices. Getting around guys like Urijah Faber, Danny Castillo, Joseph Benavidez and all these guys that are so focused and so professional, you are who you hang out with, right? So, being around those guys really positively affected my life. It’s a family. That’s a platitude that gets thrown around all the time, but it’s not hyperbole, it’s real. Those guys are my family. I’ve spent holidays at Faber’s house, I’ve celebrated birthdays with Danny Castillo. I love those guys, they’re my brothers. It’s something that I hold really close to my heart.”

After his fight in December, Fili wanted to keep his momentum going and get back into the Octagon by March. In January, Fili was offered to step in on short notice to fight Top 15 featherweight Dan Ige at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer on Saturday, February 10.